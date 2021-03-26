PREP REPORT

Track and field

Wapello boys wins Class C at Washington Relays: The Indians scored 159 team points to take first place in Class C at the Steve Roth Washington Relays.

The Columbus Wildcats took second, scoring 100 team points.

Rhett Smith won both the shot put and discus for Wapello. Throwing the shot over 46 feet and the discus 126 feet, 9 inches.

Hector Zepeda, Griffin Mears, Tade Parsons, Maddox Griffin and Caden Thomas took first in the 800 spring medley, finishing with a time of 1:43.30.

Thomas took both the 100, 200 and 400-meter races, taking the 100 with a time of 11.45, the 200 in 23.16 and the 400 in 51.57.

Briar Holmes was the top finisher in the 400 hurdles for Wapello as well, with a time of 1:03.78.

Holmes was also part of a 440 shuttle hurdle relay team that gave Wapello another win (1:13.06).

Columbus had a plethora of second-place finishes, including Mason Hodges in the discus (121 feet, 10 inches), Triston Miller in the long jump (18 feet, 6 1/2 inches) and Freddy Vergara in the 3200 (11:05).

