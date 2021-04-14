PREP REPORT

Girls tennis

Muskies get swept by PV: The Pleasant Valley Spartans took all nine matches against Muscatine Wednesday evening in Muscatine.

The competition was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but was postponed.

Thought ultimately winless, the Muskies put up some fight in a few matches.

Doubles teammates Azelyn Perkins and Sophie Gabriel won a combined four games across two sets. However, the Spartans ended a winner, 6-3, 6-1.

Maria Engler won two games against Lauren Masengarb of PV, but fell in two sets by a 6-0, 6-2 final.

Engler and doubles teammate Elise Finn took games in their match against Masengarb and Kavya Kalathur. That ended 6-0, 6-3 in favor of the Spartans duo.

Boys soccer

Area teams receive state rankings: In the most recent Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association poll, the West Liberty Comets are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. The Comets are 3-1 overall on the season, with the loss coming against the Muscatine Muskies.

Muscatine also made its way into the Class 3A rankings, coming in at No. 12.