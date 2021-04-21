 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT
Girls golf

Muskies finish 7th at Falcon Invite: Alexis Moeller led the Muskies by shooting a 109 over 18 holes at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport on Wednesday.

Pleasant Valley won the event, hosted by Davenport West, by shooting a 347. Muscatine took seventh with a score of 470.

Bettendorf came in second with a 363 and Davenport North (443) rounded out the top three.

Kate Manjoine shot 119 for Muscatine while Kenni Hawkins tallied a 120 and Eve Millage posted a 122.

Bettendorf's Shannyn Vogler was medalist with a 75.

