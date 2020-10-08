PREP REPORT

Muskies jump into Class 5A rankings: With a 12-9 overall record under first-year head coach Kara Russell, the Muscatine volleyball team received a No. 14 ranking in the state's largest class.

Muscatine is 4-3 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, and is coming off a 2019 season in which the team won a total of six games. But the Muskies have done enough this year to impress voters into putting Muscatine in the top 15.

Cross country

Columbus boys finish third at the SEISC meet: Junior Isaac Acosta led the Wildcats with a sixth-place finish as Columbus was behind only Danville-New London, who won the meet with a score of 28, and Pekin (65).

The Wildcats ended with a score of 91.

Acosta crossed the finish line at 17:34 to complete one of his best races as a prep runner.

“To finish third behind the top-ranked Class 2A team (Danville-New London) and the fifth-ranked Class 1A team (Pekin) is not anything to be ashamed of,” said Columbus coach Steve Riley. “We have made great strides this season. Last year, we were fourth with 145 points, so this was a big improvement. We weren’t perfect tonight, but the boys and the entire team ran their hearts out.”