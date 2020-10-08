PREP REPORT

Volleyball
Wilton's streak stays alive: The Beaver volleyball team won its 58th straight set of the season without losing one.
Bellevue was only able to get into double-digits during one set against Wilton. The Beavers took the match 25-6, 25-14, 25-9.
Kelsey Drake led the Beavers in kills with 13. Carly Puffer chipped in nine, as setter Ella Caffery recorded 25 assists over the three sets.
Wilton continued its impressive stretch of serving, as the Beavers notched 13 more aces Thursday night. Alexa Garvin and Puffer had five apiece, Taylor Drayfahl had two and Peyton Souhrada one.
Wilton is 25-0 for the season and heads to the Cedar Rapids Prairie tournament this weekend.
West Liberty gets straight-set win over Anamosa: The Comets improved to 21-3 on the season and 7-1 in River Valley Conference South Division play with a three-set win over Anamosa Thursday night in West Liberty.
Macy Daufeldt led the Comets in kills with 16. Averi Goodale and Martha Pace each added 11. Brooklyn Buysse had 36 assists in the win to go with eight digs.
West Liberty will take part in the Jefferson High School tournament this weekend.
Muskies jump into Class 5A rankings: With a 12-9 overall record under first-year head coach Kara Russell, the Muscatine volleyball team received a No. 14 ranking in the state's largest class.
Muscatine is 4-3 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, and is coming off a 2019 season in which the team won a total of six games. But the Muskies have done enough this year to impress voters into putting Muscatine in the top 15.
Cross country
Columbus boys finish third at the SEISC meet: Junior Isaac Acosta led the Wildcats with a sixth-place finish as Columbus was behind only Danville-New London, who won the meet with a score of 28, and Pekin (65).
The Wildcats ended with a score of 91.
Acosta crossed the finish line at 17:34 to complete one of his best races as a prep runner.
“To finish third behind the top-ranked Class 2A team (Danville-New London) and the fifth-ranked Class 1A team (Pekin) is not anything to be ashamed of,” said Columbus coach Steve Riley. “We have made great strides this season. Last year, we were fourth with 145 points, so this was a big improvement. We weren’t perfect tonight, but the boys and the entire team ran their hearts out.”
Louisa-Muscatine (151) took fourth and Wapello boys eighth (180).
Pekin won the girls side with a score of 29, with Danville-New London (56) and Cardinal (89) in the top three.
Averi Spikes was the top girls finisher for Columbus at 25:31, though her official placement wasn't known following the race.
The Wapello girls team placed fifth (112). Neither Louisa-Muscatine nor Columbus received a girls team score.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!