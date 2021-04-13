PREP REPORT

Boys tennis
Muskies shutout by Bettendorf: Muscatine lost all nine of its matches during the home meet against the Bulldogs Tuesday evening.
Muscatine has now dropped all 18 matches played thus far this season, but the first half came against third-ranked Pleasant Valley before the Muskies lost to Bettendorf, a team who has only dropped one match in its first 18.
Sam Emmert, Trey Ulses, Caleb Trosen, Jared Lopez, Dylan Maresca and Bob Carver competed for the Muskies.
Girls tennis
Fear wins one for MHS: Kyla Fear scored a two-set victory over Bettendorf's Anna Scholl (6-2, 6-2) to give the Muskies its lone win of the evening.
The Bulldogs took the other eight matches.
"Although the scores do not really show it, a lot of the individual games were very close," said Muscatine coach Kyle Kennedy. "A lot of the games went to (a tie-break), so we were playing them competitively."
Girls soccer
Muscatine remains unbeaten: The Muskies scored a lopsided 10-0 win over Burlington to improve their overall season record to 3-0.
Over those games, Muscatine has out-scored its opponents by a combined score of 23-0.
Against the Grayhounds, Mya Jansen scored four goals, Sophia Thomas added two goals and two assists while Indiana Stephens recorded a save to keep another clean sheet for the Muskies.
Meredith Connor also scored three goals with an assist.
Muscatine is back on the pitch Thursday at home against North Scott.
West Liberty's handful of goals more than enough: The West Liberty Comets got two goals and an assist from Nellie Stagg en route to a 5-1 home victory for the Comets over Northeast.
Sailor Hall, Jessica Lopez-Martinez and Kylie Struck each added goals for West Liberty.
Northeast went into the half trailing 2-0 and scored the first goal of the second half to pull within a goal, but it was all Comets from that point on.
The Comets are now 2-1 on the season and are next in action Friday at Iowa City Regina.
Boys soccer
Knights top Comets in PKs: With the score tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and two overtime periods, the Assumption Knights came away with a 3-2 win in penalty kicks on the road at West Liberty.
Assumption converted four penalty kicks while West Liberty found the back of the net on three.
Juan Mateo scored both Comet goals in regulation, but Ronald Guzman Lopez gave the Knights the final PK while goalkeeper Matt Tallman came up with a pair of crucial saves to preserve the Assumption victory.
Assumption improved to 5-2 overall on the season while West Liberty dropped to 3-2.
Boys track & field
Wapello wins on home turf: The Indians scored 102 team points for the high mark in Wapello.
Mediapolis came in second with 96 and West Burlington-Notre Dame third at 75.
Louisa-Muscatine (58 points) came in fifth and West Liberty (33) eighth.
Caden Thomas finished first in the 200 for Wapello with a time of 23.22. The senior also came in second in the 100 (11.55) behind teammate Jake Gustison (11.40).
Thomas also won the 400, crossing the finish line in 51.70 seconds.
In the 400-meter hurdles, Wapello went one-two with Griffin Mears first (1:00.94) and Briar Holmes second (1:01.37). West Liberty's Caleb Wulf was third (1:04.50).
Hector Zepeda, Mears, Elijah Belzer and Homes gave the Indians another win the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:11.93.
Wapello's Trenton Murray went for 19 feet, 11¾ inches in the long jump for the top finish of the night.