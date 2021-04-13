PREP REPORT

Against the Grayhounds, Mya Jansen scored four goals, Sophia Thomas added two goals and two assists while Indiana Stephens recorded a save to keep another clean sheet for the Muskies.

Meredith Connor also scored three goals with an assist.

Muscatine is back on the pitch Thursday at home against North Scott.

West Liberty's handful of goals more than enough: The West Liberty Comets got two goals and an assist from Nellie Stagg en route to a 5-1 home victory for the Comets over Northeast.

Sailor Hall, Jessica Lopez-Martinez and Kylie Struck each added goals for West Liberty.

Northeast went into the half trailing 2-0 and scored the first goal of the second half to pull within a goal, but it was all Comets from that point on.

The Comets are now 2-1 on the season and are next in action Friday at Iowa City Regina.

Boys soccer

Knights top Comets in PKs: With the score tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and two overtime periods, the Assumption Knights came away with a 3-2 win in penalty kicks on the road at West Liberty.