PREP REPORT

Cross country
Brown notches top-10 finish for Wilton girls: Charlotte Brown crossed the finish line in ninth place at the Bellevue Marquette Invitational at the Bellevue Golf Course on Monday.
Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (Wis.) was the top finisher on the girls side with a time of 17:39. Hanna Martensen of SCCB was second at 18:83. Wahlert's Gabbie Moran (19:10) rounded out the top three.
Wahlert (25), SCCB (51) and Prince of Peace (54) were the top three teams.
Brown ended the race in a bit of a gap in regards to time. Wahlert's Laney Duggan took eighth with a time of 20:47, while the runner behind Brown, Bellevue Marquette's Allison Kettmann, was a ways behind with a time of 21:31.
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco took 20th with a time of 24:09.
Neither the Beavers nor the Wildcats fielded a full team to factor into the team scores.
Walton, Moomey finish in top 20: Wilton's Jake Walton and Durant's Nathan Moomey each placed inside the top 20 at Monday's varsity invitational at Bellevue Golf Course in Bellevue.
Walton took 16th with a time of 19:28 and Moomey was the 19th runner to cross the finish (20:02).
Calamus-Wheatland's Chase Knoche took first in 16:25. Behind Knoche was Wahlert's Nathan Munshower (16:50) and Marcus Blount of Prince of Peace (17:05).
Durant took sixth of seven teams. Wilton did not field a full team to register a team score.
Wahlert was the top team at the event with a score of 26. SCCB (62) and Calamus-Wheatland (75) took second and third, respectively.
