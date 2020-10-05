PREP REPORT

Cross country

Brown notches top-10 finish for Wilton girls: Charlotte Brown crossed the finish line in ninth place at the Bellevue Marquette Invitational at the Bellevue Golf Course on Monday.

Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (Wis.) was the top finisher on the girls side with a time of 17:39. Hanna Martensen of SCCB was second at 18:83. Wahlert's Gabbie Moran (19:10) rounded out the top three.

Wahlert (25), SCCB (51) and Prince of Peace (54) were the top three teams.

Brown ended the race in a bit of a gap in regards to time. Wahlert's Laney Duggan took eighth with a time of 20:47, while the runner behind Brown, Bellevue Marquette's Allison Kettmann, was a ways behind with a time of 21:31.

Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco took 20th with a time of 24:09.

Neither the Beavers nor the Wildcats fielded a full team to factor into the team scores.

Walton, Moomey finish in top 20: Wilton's Jake Walton and Durant's Nathan Moomey each placed inside the top 20 at Monday's varsity invitational at Bellevue Golf Course in Bellevue.