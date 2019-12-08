MANCHESTER, Iowa — In a loaded field at the Bob Murphy Invitational, which included the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A, the Muscatine wrestling team came home with a pair of runner-up finishes Saturday.
Cedric Castillo (160 pounds) and Tim Nimely (182) each finished second in their weight class.
Castillo was pinned by West Delaware's Cael Meyer in the final in 2 minutes, 53 seconds. Nimely lost a 7-5 decision to West Delaware's Jack Neuhaus.
West Delaware cruised to the team title with 308 points. Grinnell was second at 165.5 followed by Central DeWitt at 148. Muscatine was seventh in the 10-team field with 102.5 points.
Muscatine's Mason Crabtree (132), Jeff Fridley (138), Carson Harder (145) and Anthony Mathias (195) each placed fifth.
Coach Joe Kane's team hosts Davenport West and Pleasant Valley in a triangular Thursday at 6 p.m.
Boys swimming
Muskies third at West: The Muscatine boys swimming team placed third out of six teams Saturday at the 59th annual Davenport West Invitational.
Bettendorf won the relay meet with 130 points, followed by Davenport Central (98), Muscatine and Burlington (66).
Muscatine's Ryan Boeding and Aaron Layne were second in the 100 freestyle (50x2) in 48 seconds. The Muskies also placed second in the 400 freestyle relay with Lucas Burkamper, Boeding, Benson Storr and Layne in 3:48.90.
Muscatine travels to Davenport North for a dual meet Thursday night.
Area wrestling
Wilton claims Willard Howell: The Wilton wrestling team edged Davenport West and Wapello to claim the Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello on Saturday.
Kael Brisker (126) and Coy Baker (182) were champions for the Beavers, who finished with 160.5 points and five clear of runner-up West. Wapello was third at 152.
Brisker beat Sigourney-Keota's Mason Dye 8-4 in the final. Baker pinned Camanche's Logan Waltz in the third period of his championship bout.
Wapello's Chase Witte (120) and Mitchell Moore (138) won championships.
West Liberty wins at Tipton: Spurred by championships from Alex Beaver (113), Will Esmoil (152), Bryan Martinez (195) and Kobe Simon (220), West Liberty took first place Saturday at the Tipton Invitational.
The Comets beat the hosts by 51 points for first place.
All four champions for West Liberty had bonus-point wins in the final, including pins from Beaver, Esmoil and Martinez.
