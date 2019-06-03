The Muskies won a nail-biter in their Mississippi Athletic conference opener Monday night at Tom Bruner Field, 9-8 over Clinton. The second game of the doubleheader was still being played at The Muscatine Journal's print deadline.
This is the first time since 2014 that Muscatine has won its first three games of the season. The Muskies finished that season 20-15.
Wilton 7, Regina 5: The No. 1 team continues to roll to begin the season, as the Beavers picked up their fifth consecutive win Monday night. Wilton will play host to Anamosa Tuesday night.
Softball
West Liberty 3-1, Durant 1-4: The Comets and Wildcats split a matchup of two ranked area teams Monday night. Class 3A No. 9 West Liberty (4-1) won the first game in Durant over the top-ranked team in Class 2A. West Liberty senior Isabelle True picked up the win in the circle.
Durant loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and scored one run, but True struck out Mallory Warner to seal the win for West Liberty. True struck out 11 to improve to 2-0 this season, and she's only surrendered three runs in those two starts.
Durant ace Kamryn Meyer pitched in all 14 innings for the Wildcats. She struck out 13 in in game one and 10 in game two on her way to a win.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday night as Durant (8-1) travels to Bellevue and West Liberty plays host to Cascade.
Cardinal 11, Columbus 0 Junction 0: The Wildcats fall to 1-6 on the season after being mercy-ruled by the Comets Monday night. Columbus trailed 4-0 after three innings but surrendered five runs in the fourth inning.
