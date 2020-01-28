MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine boys swimming team won several events against Clinton and Keokuk in its final home meet of the season.
As is customary for the team, the Muskies not only recognized their senior swimmers, but also those on the opposing teams as well.
Due to technical difficulties at the meet, the results for several events and team scores were not yet made official as of Tuesday night.
But of the events that were officially scored, The Muskies scored a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay that consisted of freshman Owen Booth, junior Adam Crumly, sophomore Nolan Recker and junior Aaron Layne.
Recker also won the 100 backstroke event.
Other Muskie wins came from seniors Isaac Nichols in the 100 butterfly, Nick Bizack in the 100 freestyle and Lucas Burkamper in the 500 freestyle, with sophomore Jaegar McCarter taking second.
Junior Ryan Boeding won the 100 freestyle and classmate Layne took first in the 100 backstroke, a race in which Muskie freshman Spencer Blair took second.
Muscatine was also tops in the 200 freestyle relay, a team made up of Nichols, Burkamper, McCarter and Bizack.
Girls basketball
Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17: Eryka Dickey tossed in 18 points and broke the school career rebounding mark Tuesday night.
Holly Massner finished with 17 points and Sammy Ewart chipped in 16 as Wapello built a 15-point lead after the opening quarter and cruised to a SEISC North Division win. Massner also had 10 steals and five assists.
Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 27: Helaina Hillyard had a game-high 19 points and Hallie Mohr finished with 11 as Mediapolis ran past Louisa-Muscatine in a SEISC North Division contest.
Raegan Downing and Hailey Sanders each had a dozen points for the Falcons, who mustered only seven points in the opening half.
Wilton 55, Durant 42: Wilton built a double-digit lead after the opening quarter and made it hold up in a River Valley Conference victory Tuesday.
It was Wilton's second win over Durant this season.
Boys basketball
Hillcrest Academy 62, Wapello 40: Eli Ours and Kobe Borntrager each had 18 points to pace Hillcrest Academy to a SEISC North Division win.
Caden Thomas finished with 16 points and Rhett Smith chipped in a dozen for Wapello, which was outscored 20-10 in the final quarter.
Mediapolis 51, Louisa-Muscatine 41: Drew Schroeder tossed in 19 points and Mediapolis outscored L-M 15-3 at the foul line to prevail in the conference showdown.
Emmanuel Walker and Dallas Vasquez each had 12 points to lead the Falcons. Dawson Wehrle had six boards and four assists.
Durant 61, Wilton 51: Durant used a 21-point third quarter Tuesday night to seize control and knock off rival Wilton. It was Durant's third straight win and five in its last six games.
