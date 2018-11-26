WILTON, Iowa — Aubrey Putman remembers what it was like watching former Wilton volleyball standout Peggy Riessen as a child.
“She has been my idol since I was a little kid,” Putman said of Riessen. “I used to watch her all the time and I wanted to be just like her when I got older.”
Riessen, who played for Wilton from 2002 to 2005, became the school’s all-time kills leader during her career and helped lead the Beavers to the 2004 state tournament. When Putman entered high school 10 years later, she made it her goal to break Riessen’s record.
Putman’s dream became reality during her four-year career. She totaled a school-record 1,598 kills, 1,297 digs and one state tournament appearance. With all of that in mind, Brenda Grunder says Putman is “absolutely” in the conversation for the best player to ever come through Wilton.
“She’s certainly in the top three in program history,” said Grunder, who just wrapped up her 32nd year as the coach of Wilton volleyball.
Certainly, Putman helped guide the program to new heights in her senior season.
The Beavers won a school-record 36 matches and advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2004. Putman had 457 kills, the second most in Class 2A. She also led the team in digs (277), blocks (43) and aces (54).
“We were able to spread the ball around and she was still able to terminate, take the ball and make the right shot,” Grunder said. “I think she’s a very talented player.”
Grunder recalls the River Valley Conference Tournament championship match against Tipton. Putman finished with 21 kills on a .543 efficiency with 11 digs, seven blocks and two aces in a loss that showed her ability to impact the game in all facets.
Putman was hardly subbed out throughout the season and the Beavers’ top offensive weapon was routinely the target on opposing teams serves in an attempt to jam her up in the back line.
“Really good athletes take that as a compliment and a challenge,” Grunder said. “That was Aubrey’s mindset.”
In the end, Putman will forever be remembered for her overpowering offense.
Her kill efficiency steadily rose over her career from .277 as a sophomore to .333 as a junior and all the way to .377 in her senior season.
“She was able to do more with the ball,” Grunder said. “She was able to tool the block or she was able to use the push shot and the cut shot.
“It’s fun to go up and just hammer that thunderous shot but she became smarter with her shots throughout her senior year.”
That was despite being moved to a new position, middle hitter, from the outside hitter spot she occupied over the last three seasons.
Outside of adjusting to fewer places to hit to from the middle, Putman said the adjustment on offense didn’t take much time thanks in large part to the emergence of freshman setter Ella Caffery, who finished the season with an average of 8.65 assists per set.
“Her and I connected so well because I was able to audible to whatever I wanted to run in the middle of the play,” Putman said. “Ella was very open to running new stuff she’s not really comfortable with.”
The real adjustment came on the defensive side, where Putman’s 43 blocks were 19 more than she had as a junior.
“It’s a lot of extra jumping,” Putman said. “You’ll have points where you get a block on the outside on the other team and then get it up and they’ll set back to you so you have to go all the way across the net.
"I was wiped after matches in the beginning.”
But, just as Grunder suspected, the move proved beneficial for Wilton.
A year removed from a straight-set regional championship loss to Iowa City Regina, Putman and the rest of the senior class had unfinished business entering this season.
However, a small part of Putman felt that the Beavers may have missed their only chance at a state tournament.
“I actually thought last year would be our one shot,” Putman said.
“We had a chance at our fingertips and we should not have done what we did. We weren’t going to let something like that happen again because that was just a lack of effort from us.”
However, down 2-0 and 22-15 in the third set of a regional semifinal against West Branch, it felt like the Iowa City Regina loss all over again.
This time, however, Putman and the Beavers snapped out of it and rolled to a five-set win. They carried that momentum to Grundy Center and rolled the No. 1 team in four sets.
“(As) I told them, (we) are forever going to hang our hats on the huge comeback against West Branch,” Grunder said. “We will forever hang our hats on being the underdog and going in there and beating Grundy Center.”
Now, Putman will move on to Western Illinois to play Division I volleyball for the Leathernecks with friend and former Wapello standout Mariah Mitchell next fall.
But her impact on the Wilton volleyball program will be felt long after she is gone.
Just like Putman grew up idolizing Riessen, Grunder is confident that there will be a new wave of Wilton volleyball players eager to be just like Aubrey Putman.
“My expectation is there are a lot of young volleyball players who would like to follow in Aubrey’s footsteps,” Grunder said. “She has done a wonderful job, and this team left a legacy we can all be proud of.”
