PV dominates as Muskies get feet wet

As if starting two weeks late wasn't a tall enough of a hurdle for the Muscatine Muskie boys swim team to overcome, opening against Pleasant Valley raised the bar quite a bit higher.
Although the final team score wasn't pretty — PV won 132-35 — there were some bright spots for Muscatine as they hosted their season opener Thursday at Carver Pool.
Pleasant Valley started its season in late November with a competitive dual against Linn-Mar in which the Spartans lost 87-83. But since then, PV defeated Williamsburg 126-40 and was tops in a five-team field at the Marcussen Invitational in Cedar Falls.
"PV's already had some meets already, so they have some experience this season, and they have a nice squad," Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson said. "They were a little leaner and meaner than we were. ... We've only had 15 days of practice or so ... but the guys that were here did a good job, I'm very pleased."
The MHS team was without a handful of swimmers with some stuck at home in quarantine and others participating in an orchestra performance.
State-hopeful Ryan Boeding was sharp for the Muskies.
Boeding won the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, as well as combining with teammates to take third in both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
The senior Muskie swimmer's time of 21.24 in the 50 free beat out the 22.60 posted by PV's Bryan Caraman for the top finish. Ryan Vance took third for the Spartans at 22.70. Owen Booth (25.79) and Caden Roberts (32.06) finished fifth and sixth for MHS.
"I'm at where I want to be (at this point in the season)," said Boeding, who's qualified for state his first three years swimming on varsity. "I wasn't really focused on times or records tonight, I was just focused on getting the turns and coming off break outs."
In the 100 butterfly, Boeding was the only Muskie swimmer, but left a gap between himself and the trio of Spartans swimmers he was going up against.
Boeding stopped the clock at 55.93, while the best the PV bunch had to offer was Vance's 57.78, though the Spartan junior had his teammates on his heels with Drew Gasper coming in at 57.87 and Ryland Feist at 57.90.
On Muscatine's 400 freestyle relay team, Boeding swam the lead leg and had the Muskies in the lead — barely — when freshman Dakota Dahlke took over. The Muskies came in at 24.07 after the first swimmer, while Caraman brought the best of the three PV teams in the race in at 24.28 when he passed off from the lead spot.
Boeding and Dahlke were joined on the team by teammates senior Aaron Lanye and junior Jaeger McCarter to finish with a time of 3:38.41. The Caraman-led PV squad finished at 3:28.92 while the Spartans also took second with a 3:30.74.
"Honestly, you can't judge the meet by the team score," Boeding said. "We have a lot of new kids on our team. They're putting up first times and really getting to know the sport. I think it was a good start, for all of us."
