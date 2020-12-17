PV dominates as Muskies get feet wet

The senior Muskie swimmer's time of 21.24 in the 50 free beat out the 22.60 posted by PV's Bryan Caraman for the top finish. Ryan Vance took third for the Spartans at 22.70. Owen Booth (25.79) and Caden Roberts (32.06) finished fifth and sixth for MHS.

"I'm at where I want to be (at this point in the season)," said Boeding, who's qualified for state his first three years swimming on varsity. "I wasn't really focused on times or records tonight, I was just focused on getting the turns and coming off break outs."

In the 100 butterfly, Boeding was the only Muskie swimmer, but left a gap between himself and the trio of Spartans swimmers he was going up against.

Boeding stopped the clock at 55.93, while the best the PV bunch had to offer was Vance's 57.78, though the Spartan junior had his teammates on his heels with Drew Gasper coming in at 57.87 and Ryland Feist at 57.90.

On Muscatine's 400 freestyle relay team, Boeding swam the lead leg and had the Muskies in the lead — barely — when freshman Dakota Dahlke took over. The Muskies came in at 24.07 after the first swimmer, while Caraman brought the best of the three PV teams in the race in at 24.28 when he passed off from the lead spot.