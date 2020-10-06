PV outlasts Muscatine in dual meet

Though the Muscatine Muskies certainly wanted to win Tuesday evening's dual against Pleasant Valley, the meet provided Muscatine a chance to see how it stacks up against one of the premier programs around the state.
The Muskies fell short in regards to the team score, as PV prevailed 97-89, but the quantity and quality on the MHS showed through, nonetheless.
"It will be interesting to see how many (personal bests) we end up with from tonight's meet," Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson said.
Pleasant Valley took first in seven of the 12 events, meaning Muscatine's depth added value Tuesday night by adding points in events where PV may not have fielded as many competitors.
Muscatine managed to win some very close races, though, as well.
Muskie divers also were successful, finishing first and second.
Senior Lexi Hirt scored a 259.50 for the win while fellow senior Morgan Galloway registered a 229.80 for second.
The two divers, as well as seniors from both teams, were recognized before the meet.
"This is just the second year I've been out for swimming," said Muskie senior Rebekah Brunson. "It's my senior year, I'm just trying to do my best."
Muscatine's Abby Lear won two individual events and was a part of the Muskies' winning 200 freestyle relay.
Lear won the 50 freestyle in a time of 24.71, beating junior Grace Veach (25.82) and senior Abby Minor (27.44) of PV and ended with the top finish in the 100 freestyle. The junior's time in that event was 54.61, over three seconds ahead of second-place finisher junior Abby Buechel of PV (57.82). Muscatine freshman Hadley Hilbrant took third in that race with a time of 59.87.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Lear was joined by freshman Madeline Fisher, sophomore Vanessa Calderon and junior Ellyse Shippee to swim the race in a winning time of 1:47.96. PV's second-place relay was right behind with a time of 1:48.06.
By the time Fisher took over to swim the second leg of the race, Lear had given the Muskies a two-second lead, which would be trimmed a little by the time the freshman's leg was over, but Calderon and Shippee closed it out without allowing a Spartan swimmer to pass them.
Fisher was the top Muskie finisher in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:07.80. Junior Eve Millage took third (2:08.19). PV's Buechel took first at 2:04.97.
Millage later turned in a great performance in the 500 freestyle. After two laps, Millage led PV sophomore Ellen Tews by under three-tenths of a second but kept adding to the advantage before ultimately winning in 5:41.72. Tews took second at 5:48.02.
The Muskies' 400 freestyle relay nearly stole the final race of the night against the Spartans, though PV's winning team turned in a 3:50.21, edging the MHS team of Fisher, Hilbrant, Lear and Millage that finished with a time of 3:50.54.
The freshman Hilbrant swam with and against sister Jillian, a senior.
The Hilbrants joined forced for a third-place finish to open the meet in the 200 medley. Freshman Sofia Moench and junior Ellie Storr were also members of the relay that finished at the 2:05.20 mark, behind two Spartan teams.
Hadley and Jillian Hilbrant then went against each other in the 100 backstroke.
"We usually aren't this close to PV," Jillian Hilbrant said. "They usually beat us by a landslide. This is the closest we've been to them in years.
"(Our underclassmen) are fast. They all have swim backgrounds. They're coming in and beating us. ... Normally, we take one relay (to state), but with our underclassmen this year, we have the potential to take all three plus some individuals."
The Spartans' Veach was victorious in the event, timing at 1:05.49. Hadley Hilbrant took second (1:06.43) and Jillian third (1:08.84).
Muscatine's top finisher in the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley was Storr, taking third in both. Her time in the 100 breaststoke was 1:17.66 and the 200 medley 2:28.57.
PV junior Taylor Buhr (2:12.65) won both events, as she recorded a 2:12.65 in the 200 medley and 1:06.42 in the 100 breaststroke.
"I thought we matched up relatively close (with Pleasant Valley)," said Anderson. "(Taylor Buhr for PV) is one of the fastest swimmers in the state, and we have Abby Lear, who's one of the fastest in the state, so they kind of probably canceled each other out. But I told the girls, I could spend all day tomorrow looking at this hundredth of a second or that."
