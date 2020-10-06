PV outlasts Muscatine in dual meet

The freshman Hilbrant swam with and against sister Jillian, a senior.

The Hilbrants joined forced for a third-place finish to open the meet in the 200 medley. Freshman Sofia Moench and junior Ellie Storr were also members of the relay that finished at the 2:05.20 mark, behind two Spartan teams.

Hadley and Jillian Hilbrant then went against each other in the 100 backstroke.

"We usually aren't this close to PV," Jillian Hilbrant said. "They usually beat us by a landslide. This is the closest we've been to them in years.

"(Our underclassmen) are fast. They all have swim backgrounds. They're coming in and beating us. ... Normally, we take one relay (to state), but with our underclassmen this year, we have the potential to take all three plus some individuals."

The Spartans' Veach was victorious in the event, timing at 1:05.49. Hadley Hilbrant took second (1:06.43) and Jillian third (1:08.84).

Muscatine's top finisher in the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley was Storr, taking third in both. Her time in the 100 breaststoke was 1:17.66 and the 200 medley 2:28.57.

PV junior Taylor Buhr (2:12.65) won both events, as she recorded a 2:12.65 in the 200 medley and 1:06.42 in the 100 breaststroke.

"I thought we matched up relatively close (with Pleasant Valley)," said Anderson. "(Taylor Buhr for PV) is one of the fastest swimmers in the state, and we have Abby Lear, who's one of the fastest in the state, so they kind of probably canceled each other out. But I told the girls, I could spend all day tomorrow looking at this hundredth of a second or that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.