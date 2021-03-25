PV runs away from Muskies, field at Washburn Invitational

It was far from ideal weather at Muscatine High School on Thursday night, but after having last season canceled, there were few complaints at the Dick Washburn Invitational girls track meet.

Despite the conditions and possibly some rust since its been almost two years since the last time many faced live competition, Pleasant Valley seemingly picked up where it left off.

The Spartans have won the Mississippi Athletic Conference 10 times since 2009. PV finished with the top team score in Muscatine, ending with 146 points. Cedar Rapids Prairie took second (145) and Bettendorf third (123).

Host Muscatine ended up in sixth in the seven-team field with a score of 41.

Regardless of how the team finished, Muskie head coach Scott Roberts saw the meet as a bit of a dress rehearsal for the season ahead, and wasn't concerned about the final tally.

"They haven't run in while and the weather was not good," Roberts said, "but I told the girls before the meet we wanted to treat this meet like a competitive practice.

"Times weren't really the goal, the goal was to get back into the swing of competing, working together and building team chemistry."