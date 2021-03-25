PV runs away from Muskies, field at Washburn Invitational

It was far from ideal weather at Muscatine High School on Thursday night, but after having last season canceled, there were few complaints at the Dick Washburn Invitational girls track meet.
Despite the conditions and possibly some rust since its been almost two years since the last time many faced live competition, Pleasant Valley seemingly picked up where it left off.
The Spartans have won the Mississippi Athletic Conference 10 times since 2009. PV finished with the top team score in Muscatine, ending with 146 points. Cedar Rapids Prairie took second (145) and Bettendorf third (123).
Host Muscatine ended up in sixth in the seven-team field with a score of 41.
Regardless of how the team finished, Muskie head coach Scott Roberts saw the meet as a bit of a dress rehearsal for the season ahead, and wasn't concerned about the final tally.
"They haven't run in while and the weather was not good," Roberts said, "but I told the girls before the meet we wanted to treat this meet like a competitive practice.
"Times weren't really the goal, the goal was to get back into the swing of competing, working together and building team chemistry."
Muscatine found some success in the jumping events, however, as senior Malia Washington-Cook took second with a jump of over 13 feet, 10 inches. Another Muskie senior Olivia Harmon, finished in sixth with a jump of 13 feet, 4 inches.
Bettendorf's Sophie Utsinger won the event, going over 14 feet.
In the high jump, a leap clearing the bar at 4-foot-6 was good for third place for Muscatine sophomore Marissa Swift. PV's Halle Vice won, clearing 4-foot-10.
"We're going to build on those areas," Roberts said. "We have a real good freshman and sophomore group that we're excited about. I think in a couple years, they can quite successful. I'm real proud of the seniors as well. After losing last year, they came back and are doing some good things as well. We're going to keep building this program, keep adding numbers and have some success down the road."
Washington-Cook and Harmon teamed with senior Hallie Hanssen and sophomore Alexis Ugarte to take fourth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 2:02.68. Prairie's 1:50.81 was the top finish of the race.
But the best Muskie finish in the running events belonged to sophomore Taya Melendez, who took third in the 3000-meter run, finishing in 12:58.39. Prairie went one-two in the race, with Kendall White's 11:37.69 the best time recorded.
The Spartans won seven events.
"It's great," Pleasant Valley coach Kenny Wheeler said. "After last year, we realized any chance to compete is a blessing. Just the joy for the team to compete again and being able to put on a Spartan jersey.
"I think performance-wise ... we didn't come into it with any expectations, being our first meet of the year and having a really young group, as coaches, it just gave us a chance to see where we're at with things we've been working on and what we need to keep working on to take the next steps forward."
Pleasant Valley was led by Emily Wood in the running events. Wood won two races: the 200-meter dash (27.08) and 400 (1:02.14).
PV's Riley Vice swept the throwing events with a toss of 33 feet, 10 inches in the shot put and 104 feet, 2 inches in the discus.
"There's a different level of enthusiasm this year," Wheeler said. "There's some eagerness. The kids look forward to being at practice. They've just sort of attacked it with great energy and focus."