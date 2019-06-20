Tom Randleman has coached a sport at some level every year since he signed his first teaching contract in 1977. His time as a high school coach has come to a close.
According to the June 10 Muscatine School Board of Education meeting, Randleman is resigning from his position as the varsity girls golf coach. Randleman, who took over the program in 2014, led the Muskies for six seasons. He coached the boys’ golf team for two seasons before relinquishing that role to Scott Schultz prior to the 2016 season.
“I think it’s just time for a change and time to get some new blood in there,” Randleman said. “I enjoyed it thoroughly; I enjoyed every aspect of it. There comes a time where you decide I just need to step away and try other things.”
Randleman owns a family business, Randleman & Sons, which is a tent business in Muscatine. Now, the longtime coach will have more time to devote to his business and hobbies of his own, such as getting out on the golf course as a player more often.
“Our busy time of year is in the spring,” Randleman said of his business. “They kind of overlap a little bit. It frees up some more time to do some other things I might enjoy like playing golf. I don’t play much during the season because I’m at the golf course all the time.”
A pair of top ten finishes at the state meet by Paige Miller highlighted Randleman's tenure as the girls' golf coach. The former Muskie placed ninth in Class 5A in 2017 and eighth in Class 4A as a senior in 2018.
The Muskies also won the Mississippi Athletic Conference title in 2018.
Randleman was honored in last year’s Iowa High School Athletic Association Officials’ Award and Recognition Banquet for 35 years as an official. He just finished up his 36th-year last winter. Randleman has officiated varsity football and basketball, with most of his experience coming in basketball. He worked a Class 3A girls basketball state championship and has worked other state tournament games.
“I think any official’s team is to work the state tournament and I was able to do that,” Randleman said. “I met my goal.”
These days, Randleman sticks to officiating freshman basketball games in Muscatine to avoid traveling to varsity games.
However, Randleman isn’t stepping away from coaching altogether. He will continue coaching the seventh-grade girls' basketball team at Muscatine West Middle School, making the upcoming school year the 42nd in a row Randleman will serve as a coach in some capacity.
He’s coached middle school football, sophomore baseball, varsity football and even flag football in the Muscatine school district. But some of his fondest memories are with the golf program.
“The kids I’ve been around, especially in golf, have been amazing,” Randleman said. “I have a lot of great memories and we did a lot of great things.”
