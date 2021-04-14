Record-setting Recker leaving mark at MHS

Nolan Recker knew the Muscatine High School discus record was within his grasp.
However, after his sophomore season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Recker wasn't quite sure how close he was to Matt Schroeder's record of 161 feet, 2 inches set in 1988.
Going back to his freshman season, Recker's throws hovered around 120 feet.
The Muscatine junior wasted little time wondering, though, as three meets into the Muskies' season, Recker is now the school record holder, upping the ante by nearly three feet during Muscatine's meet at Iowa City West on Monday.
"I looked up and saw it was within reach," Recker said. "It's been one of my goals ... (but) I went out and surprised myself (at Iowa City West)."
Recker's toss of 163-10 not only set the new MHS mark, but topped his own personal best by over seven feet.
"It made me realize that I could keep improving and it raised my confidence as well," he said. "I've felt like I've been in kind of a slump lately, so it was a big surprise and hitting that (distance). I had no clue that was coming, if felt amazing."
The throw stands as the third longest of the season in Class 4A, behind Gabe Greenlee of Ames, who has thrown 168-8 this season and McKade Jelinek of Linn-Mar (166-8).
Despite not having an opportunity to throw competitively since 2019, Muscatine boys track and field coach Mark Rusch was far from shocked that Recker would come back better than ever.
"Not only has he been working really hard, but he's been consistent in doing so," Rusch said. "From the beginning of the season, we had some pretty high expectations for him. And he had high expectations for himself, even going back to last year before things were shut down. All that made him pretty motivated coming into this season.
"Just watching him in practice, he's doing the right things all the time. At the meets, it's the same way. That consistency is big."
It's been that kind of a year for the junior thrower.
At Muscatine's first meet of the season, Recker set a meet record at the Spartan Invitational with a throw of 156-2. he followed that up with a 156-5 performance to win the Ira Dunsworth Invitational.
"He's got some bigger goals for this season," Rusch said. "It'd be great to get to (the Drake Relays) or to state down the road and hopefully bring some hardware home. It's been fun to watch him."
Whether it is football, swimming or track and field, helping the Muskies succeed is Recker's modus operandi.
In the classroom, Recker carries GPA of over 4.4.
He's been to the state swim meet twice, most recently this past February on a pair of Muscatine relays that finished 17th and 20th.
He also competed at the state meet in two relays as a sophomore.
"It feels great to be able to represent multiple programs here," Recker said.
In football, as Muscatine leaned more and more on its run game throughout the season, Recker turned 11 receptions into 91 yards and chipped in with the run game, adding seven carries for 18 yards while lining up all over the field as a wide receiver or inside as a quasi-offensive lineman.
Or, as he increasingly did throughout the past season, lined up in the backfield as the lead blocker for the Muscatine option attack that bruised its way to nearly 1,600 yards on the ground as a team, which ranked in the top 15 statewide in 4A.
"He's a really good athlete and he works hard at it," Rusch said. "He's a perfect example for all our kids in all of our activities. He's in the weight room, he takes care of himself, he takes care of his education and grades.
"Your habits are your habits, and he has all the good ones that make him successful in all aspects of his life."
Even though the stats might not jump off the page, Recker's willingness to contribute in any and all ways possible garnered him second team all-district honors.
With a good deal of natural size and speed at 6-4 and 230 pounds with a 4.71-second 40-yard dash, football may prove to be his calling card as he's working through the recruiting process.
Whatever the case, his coaches have little doubt he'll find ways to succeed, just as he's done since arriving as a freshman.
But there's some time between now and then. If Recker continues to improve by the leaps and bounds he already has, his name may wind up in the Muscatine records books a few more times before graduation in 2022.
"He's putting a lot out there to give himself opportunities for whatever he wants to do in the future," Rusch said. "Whatever he decides to do, he's giving himself the opportunity to do that."