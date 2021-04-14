Record-setting Recker leaving mark at MHS

He's been to the state swim meet twice, most recently this past February on a pair of Muscatine relays that finished 17th and 20th.

He also competed at the state meet in two relays as a sophomore.

"It feels great to be able to represent multiple programs here," Recker said.

In football, as Muscatine leaned more and more on its run game throughout the season, Recker turned 11 receptions into 91 yards and chipped in with the run game, adding seven carries for 18 yards while lining up all over the field as a wide receiver or inside as a quasi-offensive lineman.

Or, as he increasingly did throughout the past season, lined up in the backfield as the lead blocker for the Muscatine option attack that bruised its way to nearly 1,600 yards on the ground as a team, which ranked in the top 15 statewide in 4A.

"He's a really good athlete and he works hard at it," Rusch said. "He's a perfect example for all our kids in all of our activities. He's in the weight room, he takes care of himself, he takes care of his education and grades.

"Your habits are your habits, and he has all the good ones that make him successful in all aspects of his life."