The Muskie football team knows where they've come up short this season. They also know they enter district play Friday night against an Iowa City High team that is in a very similar situation.
Both teams enter the game at City High with 1-3 records. But with this being the start of district play, the game comes with an opportunity to start with a bit of a clean slate - even though those three loses will obviously stick with them.
"I'm real happy with the way the kids bounced back from last week," Muskies head coach Jake Mueller said. "(This week) was probably one of our better weeks of practice so we feel good about the progress we've made."
For Muscatine, one of the top priorities - if not the top - is to finish off more drives with points.
Through the first four games of the season, getting the ball across the goal line while in the red zone has been their Achilles heel.
"We've had a lot of stumbles here and there," Muscatine senior Sean Brown said. "I think we're feeling pretty good about (the game tomorrow), because it's finally district play, so we're forgetting about everything else."
Outside of sputtering in the red zone, the Muskies' offense has looked solid. But it's been a mix of mental mistakes, turnovers and penalties that have been the culprit when deep in opponent territory. Which makes the problems easy to identify but tough to fix.
"Until we actually do it, it hasn't developed yet," Mueller said. "For whatever reason, we get down there ... (and) we've constantly shot ourselves in the foot.
"We just have to have better focus and execution. It's just the matter of getting the job done when the moment arises."
The Muskies will look to get their run game going early with a rushing attack that has been more diverse lately than it was early on in the season when junior Tim Nimely was doing most of the work.
"Tim is a proven running back for us and has done a lot of good things" said Mueller, "but we want to make sure he's healthy all season long. We have a lot of confidence in Mentor (Cooper) as well ... both those guys will continue to get carries, we feel confident in both."
Cooper, a junior, has 23 carries for 108 on the season so far.
However, City High goes into the game seemingly more dependent on their running backs than the Muskies are.
The Little Hawks have attempted just 43 passes through four games. That's 39 fewer attempts than Muscatine's two-headed passing attack with both senior Sam Wieskamp and junior Zander Morgan - both of whom have attempted passes in each of the Muskies' last three contests.
City High has completed 19 of those passes, 10 of which to sophomore Jamari Newson, who sports an average of 19.7 yards per catch and has 197 of the Little Hawks' 265 total yards through the air.
As for the running attack for City High, they are anchored by senior Tonka Hickman, whose 94 carries are more than the rest of the team combined.
Hickman has turned those carries into 457 yards and six touchdowns.
Both teams have three runners now over the triple-digit mark for yards on the season. But Muscatine has been a bit more efficient getting there.
Nimely, comparatively, has 421 yards on the ground, but has done so on 27 fewer carries than Hickman.
Regardless, expect a lot of hand-offs to Nimely and Hickman on Friday night. But those two are sure to draw a lot of attention from the opposing defense, so it just might come down to which team can get big plays elsewhere.
"We've gone over (City High's) plays and their players," Brown said, "and we feel pretty confident."
