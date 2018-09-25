DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Muscatine volleyball team struggled to get into its offense Tuesday night.
After back-to-back Mississippi Athletic Conference wins, Muscatine fell to league-leading and Class 3A eighth-ranked Davenport Assumption, 25-13, 25-16, 25-20, at Assumption High School.
Kylie Welch and Emma Schubert each had 11 kills for the Knights, who remain a game ahead of Pleasant Valley for the conference lead with three weeks remaining. Muscatine (7-9, 4-2) drops into a third-place tie with Clinton and North Scott.
"Assumption did a good job of putting the pressure on us," Muscatine coach Tim Martin said. "We were out of system way too much."
Hannah Reynolds led the Muskies with six kills and Hannah Wieskamp chipped in four. Haley Jarrett facilitated the offense with 16 assists.
"Consistency has always been a thorn in our side, but I was proud of the girls because we didn't just roll over and die," Martin said. "We got down double-digits several times and continued to play hard.
"I think they recognized this wasn't our best game."
Muscatine and Assumption came in as the top two blocking teams in the MAC. The Muskies finished with a solo block from Kayla Scholz and four block assists from Scholz and Wieskamp.
"We need to continue to work on our block," Martin said. "We have some really good numbers one match and very few the next.
"We really need to focus on our offense and getting more one-hit kills. We've got the girls capable of doing it, but we're going to be facing some teams coming up with a real big block and we'll need to work hitting around that block."
The Muskies travel to Cedar Rapids Prairie for a tournament on Saturday before heading to North Scott next Tuesday.
Muscatine edges North in pool: The Muskies won seven events to edge the Wildcats 110-105 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference swimming dual on Tuesday in Davenport.
Holly Hilbrant won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:39.11 and also competed on the winning 200-yard freestyle (2:11.64) for the Muskies.
Other winners for Muscatine included Karena Jensen in the 50-yard freestyle (31.07), Keagan Eberhard in diving (170.10), Caylie McConnaha in the 100-yard butterfly (1:20.69), Lani Burback in the 500-yard freestyle (6:40.15) and Hannah Pautz in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:42.52).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.