The best and the worst of the Muskie softball team was on display at Saturday’s Muscatine Classic. Muscatine struggled with confidence at the plate and couldn’t string together quality at-bats in a 3-0 loss to Iowa City High and 4-2 loss to West Burlington.
Then, down 2-0 through three innings against defending Class 2A state champion Louisa-Muscatine, Class 5A No. 10 Muscatine flipped the switch. The Muskies (17-7) scored three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to rally for a 5-2 win over the Falcons.
Five runs are the most Class 3A No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (25-2) has surrendered in a single game this season. Three runs came on Kylee Sanders, and two came on Hailey Sanders. They have combined to form one of the best pitching tandems in the state so far this season.
“We lost some confidence (in the first two games) and for the girls to respond against a quality opponent in L-M, that’s a great sign,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “The kids believed, kept fighting and responded well. That says a lot about their character and who they are.”
The Falcons struck first in the contest. A solo shot off the scoreboard at Kent Stein Park by freshman McKenna Hohenadel and an RBI single by Madison Mashek gave them a 2-0 lead over the Muskies in the top of the first inning.
That was the last hit for the Falcons until the seventh inning. Muscatine senior Carrie Nelson settled in and controlled the L-M lineup for the remainder of the game. She stranded runners on the corners by striking out Katie Koppe to end the top of the first inning.
“Carrie is a good pitcher,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler said. “She mixes it up quite a bit and kept us off balance all game.”
"I was staying on the outside half with the curveball," Nelson said.
With the tying run in the batters’ box in the top of the seventh, Nelson didn’t blink and forced a groundout by Kylee Sanders to end the game.
“When the pressure is on she’s able to overcome the difficulties,” senior Haley Jarrett said of Nelson. “I had complete confidence in her to get those last couple outs.”
Muscatine sophomore Kaylynn Salyars broke up Kylee Sanders’ no-hit bid in the bottom of the fourth, as she led off the inning with a single on the hardest hit ball of the day for the Muskies.
With the bases loaded later in the inning, Jarrett stepped up to the plate expecting an outside pitch from Kylee Sanders. She guessed correctly and ripped a two-RBI double into an outfield gap.
“It was a big momentum shift to our side to tie it up,” Jarrett said.
She was the Muskies’ most consistent bat of the weekend, as she went 4-of-9 with three RBIs.
“Haley had a great weekend,” Hopkins said. “She came up with some big plays and that’s what we look for out of our seniors. We lean on them to come through when we need them to. She stepped up and did a nice job.”
Then, fellow senior Nikole Molina hit a two-out, two-strike RBI single to give the Muskies a 3-2 lead.
Louisa-Muscatine replaced Kylee with her sister, Hailey Sanders, in the circle in the fifth inning. She got called for two illegal pitches and seemed out of sorts to start the inning. The Muskies took advantage, as senior Kaylie Reynolds smacked a two-RBI double to give them a 5-2 lead.
“She was stepping out of the lane, apparently,” Butler said. “For a kid it’s frustrating. (Hailey) hasn’t been called all year on that. Our energy in the dugout went down.
“When you play good teams they take advantage of what you give them and I think that’s what Muscatine did.”
It was a far cry from the first time Muscatine faced Hailey Sanders. She held the Muskies to just two hits and had 13 strikeouts in a 3-0 L-M win earlier this season.
“You look at both Sanders sisters and they’re great pitchers,” Hopkins said. “We knew we’d be in for a fight against those kids. We made a little adjustment when Hailey came in, we moved up on the plate a little bit more because we were expecting the ball outside quite a bit.”
Both Jarrett and Nelson agreed the win was much-needed to avoid a winless day heading back into conference play. The Muskies loaded the bases three times in their first two contests and scored just one run on those occasions.
But a flash of their potential and resilience against the defending state champs turned frustration into momentum.
“The kids are fighters,” Hopkins said. “The way they responded that third game says a lot about them.”
For Louisa-Muscatine, the loss came on the heels of a methodical 9-1 win over Class 5A No. 5 Iowa City High. The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the first with RBIs from Hailey Sanders, Madison Mashek, Brynn Jeambey and Katie Koppe and never looked back.
Hailey Sanders struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in the game.
