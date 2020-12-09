Returning Muskies have team excited for new season

Woepking, however, was the only senior on the squad then, and is the only one of the seven players who started at least one game last season not returning.

So while Muscatine works on integrating Garcia back into the lineup, the team feels uniquely positioned to hit the ground running in spite of all the injuries, time lost and reshuffling of the schedule.

"It's always fun to play in an environment (and conference) where anybody could beat anybody on any given night," Orvis said. "That's an exciting way to play, but at the same time, you have to be prepared every night and be consistent.

"It'll be interesting to see who can be most consistent."

Regardless, the Muskies feature an intriguing inside-out mix that has had the program circling this season years ago as being a real program-builder.

"We're really exciting about what we bring back," said Orvis. "In Alicia's absence, we got a lot of significant, meaningful minutes and were in some tight, competitive situations. We all grew and got better from those. Hopefully now we can cash in on some of those experiences. We took our lessons, but hopefully gained some confidence from that."

Long is already the school's all-time career leader in 3-point makes with 129.