It's not too often that a high school football team returns its top passer, receiver and rusher from the previous season.
That, along with an offensive line that returns four of its five starters and has an average weight of around 240 pounds has coach Joel Diederichs feeling optimistic heading into the Durant football season.
"We have a lot of good stuff coming back," Diederichs said. "I'm really excited about that."
The Wildcats finished with a 4-5 record in Diederichs' first season at the helm, an improvement from the 1-8 record they posted in 2016.
Quarterback Bryce Lafrenz returns after passing for 1,361 yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago. He'll have plenty of weapons headlined by the return of Mason Compton, who reeled in 33 receptions for 514 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Diederichs hopes that juniors Marcus Engstler, who had 190 receiving yards last season, and Jake Willkomm, will provide two more options for Lafrenz and take some pressure off Compton.
Of course, they will be supplemented by a rushing attack led by Tristan Hughes, who ran for 636 and eight touchdowns last season. He'll be running behind an experienced offensive line led by junior Joe Lilienthal, who is up to 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds.
"I think we'll be very competitive," Diederichs said. "When you bring back your leadership in quarterback, running back and other key positions you can start a little faster on the install. Everyone is on the same page and that helps a lot."
There are a few questions to answer for the Wildcats on defense, however.
Diederichs expects the secondary to be strong, as most of the unit that helped total 11 interceptions last season returns. But Durant will be tasked with replacing middle linebackers Cale and Dawson Frett, who ranked second and third, respectively, in tackles last season.
The Wildcats will likely lean on outside linebackers Zac Badtram and Hughes. Badtram, a senior, led Durant with 63.5 tackles a year ago while Hughes ranked fourth in tackles and led the team with six solo tackles for loss.
Durant will make the move down to Class A after spending the past two seasons in Class 1A. That means it will be in a district with Belle Plaine, B-G-M Brooklyn, Cardinal, Highland and Pekin. A tough district to be sure, but it's a challenge the Wildcats are embracing.
"We play four new teams we don't know anything about, and they don't know anything about us," Diederichs said.
But Durant will be prepared and battle-tested by the time it gets to district play. It will play up a classification or two in all four of its non-district games.
Durant plays North Cedar, Tipton and at Wapello. The biggest challenge may come in Week 1. It opens the season with a home showdown against Wilton, a team that went 9-2 and made the state quarterfinals a year ago and returns a large chunk of its roster, including quarterback Jerome Mays.
"You never know what will happen on the opening weekend," Diederichs said. "We're looking at a playoff team that brings back some of its key pieces … That should be a fun game Week 1 to tell you the truth."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.