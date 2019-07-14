Kaylie Reynolds stepped out of the batter’s box, glanced at Muscatine softball coach Steve Hopkins and flashed a huge grin.
In a game where a majority of the Muskies started uptight, Reynolds was as relaxed as ever.
“I just know who I am as a player,” Reynolds said. “I know for the team I needed to be calm and collected because when they’re on the field they’re looking at me.”
Reynolds had three hits and four RBIs – including a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning – to lead Muscatine to an 8-0 win in the Class 5A Region 7 semifinals Friday in Muscatine.
“We know if we keep doing what we’re doing eventually we’re going to break through,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “That’s what we did and I’m proud of them.”
Muscatine will play host to Class 5A No. 9 Ottumwa Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regional finals. The Class 5A No. 7 Muskies have won 15 games in a row.
However, Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-22) threatened to jump out on Muscatine in the first, as it put two base runners on with one out. Muscatine senior pitcher Carrie Nelson escaped the jam unscathed and stranded seven Jefferson baserunners in the game, including two in the seventh inning.
“She was just grinding,” Reynolds, the catcher, said of Nelson. “When we got in those tough situations she worked us out of it. She’s always been there for us and we can rely on her in those big moments.”
However, it was clear the Muskies weren’t themselves in the first two innings. They bobbled a few balls in the field and struggled to lay down bunts, prompting Hopkins to remind his girls not to press heading into the third inning.
“I think they want it so bad,” Hopkins said. “Sometimes when you want it that bad you get a little uptight and press a little bit.”
The Muskies (31-7) snapped out of it in the third inning, which started with a leadoff double from senior Nikole Molina. No. 9 hitter Olivia Harmon slapped a single up the middle and Rylie Moss did the same with runners on second and third to give the Muskies a 2-0 lead over the J-Hawks.
Moss eventually scored off a single by Reynolds for a 3-0 lead.
After an infield RBI single from Kaylynn Salyars to grab a 4-0 lead in the fourth, Reynolds stepped to the batters’ box with the bases loaded and a chance to blow the game open.
“I’m lucky enough to get up in that situation quite a bit,” Reynolds said. “Every time the first thing my coach says is don’t try to do too much. In my head, I’m just smiling, I’m like ‘let’s just make contact.’”
However, Reynolds did more than that.
The senior ripped a shot down the right-field line for a bases-clearing stand-up triple to give the Muskies a 7-0 lead. They never looked back after that.
“She’s a competitor and very confident,” Hopkins said of Reynolds. “For her to step up and get that triple was big for us. It doesn’t surprise me.”
Reynolds now has 53 RBIs on the season, the most for Muscatine since Emily Clemens’ 66 in 2014. Reynolds’ four RBIs Friday night were the most in a postseason game since Morgan Butler’s four in 2011 against Linn-Mar.
“They were throwing me a lot of outside pitches,” Reynolds said. “I’ve really been working well with those lately.”
Now, the Muskies prepare for what they’ve been working toward all season: A home game in the regional championship with a trip to Fort Dodge on the line. Muscatine hasn’t made it to Rogers Sports Complex since 2014.
In order to get back to state for the first time in five years, Muscatine will have to get by a 32-7 Ottumwa team that beat Davenport North 6-1 Friday.
“They have some big hitters and a good pitcher,” Hopkins said. “We’re going to have to continue to work hard and come ready to play Tuesday.
“Hopefully we can come out on top.”
