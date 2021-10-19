Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Arkin urged G-7 governments to follow up on that by boycotting the Beijing Games.

“We believe that we have a better chance today ahead of the Games that governments commit to a boycott ... than we had previously in 2008,” she said.

Pema Doma, the campaign director for Students for a Free Tibet, said the IOC was making “a very big mistake.”

“How can anyone think that there is not a red line anywhere in the world for genocide?” said Doma, who was briefly detained by police in Ancient Olympia before Monday's protest.

The handover ceremony was held without spectators at the renovated marble stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

Three activists were detained Monday after sneaking into the strongly-guarded archaeological site of Ancient Olympia during the flame lighting, waving a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “No genocide games.” Another four were detained outside the site, while two more protesters were detained in Athens on Sunday after a protest on the Acropolis.

The latter seven have been released, but the first three remain in police custody in southern Greece.