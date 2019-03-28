The Muscatine soccer team frequently works on set pieces in practice. Sometimes, it even turns into a competition.
“In practice, we always put balls into the box and see who can get it,” Muscatine senior Alberto Guzman said. “Whoever wins gets bragging rights.”
On Thursday, Chris Rios gave the entire Muscatine boys soccer team bragging rights.
After 86 minutes of scoreless soccer in Thursday’s season-opener at West Liberty Muscatine earned a free kick. Guzman launched it into the box to Rios, who got his head on it and floated the ball over the outstretched hands of West Liberty goalie Bryan Martinez.
It was the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Muscatine to open the season. The header was also the first varsity goal for Rios, who is just a sophomore.
“(Guzman) crossed it in and I made eye contact with him,” Rios said. “I saw it, jumped as high as I could and then it was in the back of the net.”
Guzman admits he wasn’t too sure of himself leading up to the free kick but delivered the perfect pass to help Muscatine escape West Liberty with its first win of the season despite a sloppy offensive performance.
“I just decided to send it and I’m glad Rios was at the end of the ball to put it in,” Guzman said. “We scored a goal and that’s all that matters. It was a little sloppy at first but I’m glad we ended up with the win.”
Indeed, the season-opener featured missed opportunities by both squads, starting with a missed chance on a penalty kick by Muscatine senior Hector Martinez in the fifth minute.
West Liberty goalie Bryan Martinez picked up a yellow card moments earlier, so Eliseo Tapia was forced into action at goalie from the back line for the next five minutes.
After Angel Arceo was tripped in the box to set up the penalty kick, Hector Martinez kicked it straight to Tapia and the Comets (0-1) earned their first bit of momentum after a “disastrous” start according to West Liberty coach Walton Ponce.
Muscatine (1-0) missed two more chances in the 18th minute as a shot by Hector Martinez bounced off the post and Arceo’s shot traveled just over the crossbar moments later. Still, the Muskies were playing the way coach Jose Varela wanted in that stretch, as they pressured the Comets and kept them on the defensive.
Muscatine finished with six shots on goal compared to three for West Liberty. But they feel with improved touches, crosses and decisions those chances could have been converted at a higher rate.
“We practice on moving the ball and really good touches,” Varela said. “I thought we did well. The final touch is what we need.”
However, West Liberty came out firing in the second half. The Comets launched a shot on goal but right to Muskie goalie Carson Borde, who collected the save with ease in the 43rd minute. Two minutes later, Sebastian Mata had a one-on-one opportunity but shot it wide right.
“We had two one-on-one opportunities and didn’t put it away,” Ponce said. “We had opportunities and didn’t capitalize and the half one they had they did.
“I could go on about moral victories but at the end of the day we didn’t get the result.”
The Comets could only muster one more quality opportunity for the remainder of the game, which Mata sailed over the goal.
“I thought Brennan Broders was very physical (on defense) and I’m glad to see that,” Varela said. “(Takpor Tiah) is so fast he can take care of some of those mistakes we make.”
“We’re trying to have a better season than last year,” Guzman added. “This was a good stepping stone to do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.