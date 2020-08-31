Roberts ready to lead Muskie cross country

Scott Roberts has been around the Muscatine girls cross country team for a little while now, but is finally getting the opportunity to put his stamp on the program.
Roberts and former Muskie head Tim Armstrong knew going into last year that Roberts would take over the team, but the two worked out an arrangement where the two were co-head coaches entering the 2019 season.
Now, Roberts is the unmistakable head coach.
“It’s definitely different now than workouts have been in the past,” senior Gwen Kuhl said. “I think it’s an adjustment, it’s been something we’re working on.”
Kuhl is the top returning upperclassmen for the Muskies, who boast strong numbers, but about half the team is still either freshmen or sophomores. At last season’s Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, Kuhl finished in 32nd with a time of 22:05.
The team took sixth out of nine teams at the 2019 MAC meet.
Roberts was slated to coach the girls track team, but like the athletes, had that opportunity taken away last spring due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new Muscatine coach has held some intriguing jobs in the past at some big-time programs around the country.
He was a volunteer strength and conditioning coach at Ohio State University in the mid-’90s under head coach John Cooper, where he worked with several players who would go on to be stars in the NFL, including Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.
Following that, he held jobs at Drake and Iowa State University, working with sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers.
“What we’re trying to do is make sure that we have good chemistry with our program,” Roberts said. “We need everyone to make sure we’re pulling on the rope together, in one direction. I’m trying to foster a real team atmosphere.
“One thing I’ve been trying to emphasize this year is making sure the younger kids are feeling like they’re a part of the program. Especially in this strange time, with everything going on, we want to make sure everyone knows we’re working for the same goals.”
In 2007, he took a job at the University of Alabama, working not only with their track team, but helped train NFL hopefuls from the Crimson Tide’s football factory as they trained for the NFL draft and members of the track team that competed at an Olympic level.
“I’ve coached all over the world, I’ve coached at Olympic games and (college) championships,” Roberts said. “Those resources are good … all those years of experience has made me very comfortable in knowing what we’re going to do and what our vision is as a team.”
His last stop before MHS was at the University of Memphis, coaching long sprints and hurdles. Before that, he was head coach of Lindenwood University's track and field team.
He takes over a team looking to find its footing, but Roberts, a Muscatine native, is embracing the opportunity to be coaching in his hometown.
Though he’s set on building a winning program, having the opportunity — all things considered — to coach at MHS and have a season at all this year leaves Roberts beaming with appreciation.
And that mindset trickles down to the team.
“I’m really just hoping we’ll just be able to race,” Kuhl said. “Personally, I would like to get under 21 minutes, but I just want the team to run together and hopefully be able to finish out the season.”
“Last year, we won one of our meets,” junior Karly Ricketts said. “Hopefully, we can (keep winning) as a team instead of focusing on individual stuff.”
The team has taken full advantage of kids wanting to get back out of the house and be competitive following a summer of quarantine.
“We’ve recruited some kids (at MHS) to let them know that we are doing this,” Kuhl said. “I think we’ve gotten some girls from other sports because we’re able to run.”
The increased numbers is just one more thing for Roberts to appreciate as he tries to build long-term success at MHS.
“I spent 24 years as a college coach,” Roberts said. “It means a lot to come home and be at my alma mater. I wanted to give something back to the community that gave me so much growing up. My parents were teachers in the community.
"I feel like Muscatine has always been home, it’s just a really good feeling to know that I can contribute here.”
