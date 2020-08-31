Roberts ready to lead Muskie cross country

He takes over a team looking to find its footing, but Roberts, a Muscatine native, is embracing the opportunity to be coaching in his hometown.

Though he’s set on building a winning program, having the opportunity — all things considered — to coach at MHS and have a season at all this year leaves Roberts beaming with appreciation.

And that mindset trickles down to the team.

“I’m really just hoping we’ll just be able to race,” Kuhl said. “Personally, I would like to get under 21 minutes, but I just want the team to run together and hopefully be able to finish out the season.”

“Last year, we won one of our meets,” junior Karly Ricketts said. “Hopefully, we can (keep winning) as a team instead of focusing on individual stuff.”

The team has taken full advantage of kids wanting to get back out of the house and be competitive following a summer of quarantine.

“We’ve recruited some kids (at MHS) to let them know that we are doing this,” Kuhl said. “I think we’ve gotten some girls from other sports because we’re able to run.”

The increased numbers is just one more thing for Roberts to appreciate as he tries to build long-term success at MHS.