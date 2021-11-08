Rough weekend for NFL teams atop the standings

A couple winning teams struggled to get their victories. The Ravens (6-2) needed overtime to handle the Vikings. The Chargers (5-3) beat Philadelphia on a late field goal.

Overall, division leaders were 3-4 and home teams were 5-7. Three clubs favored to win by seven or more points lost outright.

Week 9 will serve as a prime example for any coach who wants to issue the “any given Sunday” warning to his players before a game. Of course, they’ve heard it before.

“It’s hard to win football games, no matter who you play,” Allen said. “We’re all grown men. We all get paid to play this game. They came out. They wanted it more.”

The Bills are an enigma. They were the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl but couldn’t beat a team that had lost 21 of its last 23 games. Their high-powered offense hasn’t been sharp in consecutive games, including last week’s victory over Miami.

Buffalo’s loss coupled with Tennessee’s win and a loss to the Titans (7-2) last month means the Bills have an uphill battle to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have to hold off New England (5-4) just to win the AFC East.

The Cowboys had won six in a row before the inconsistent Broncos dominated them.