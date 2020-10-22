Round 2 area game capsules

Class A

Wapello (4-3) at Regina Catholic (6-1)

Outlook: The Indians will need a change of fortunes in order to advance against the Regals. When the two teams faced each other in Week 4, Regina came out on top 43-16. But Wapello's underclassmen have come on strong as the season has progressed, headlined by sophomore Jake Gustison, who has 631 yards rushing and 245 yards receiving. But the Indians will need to lean on their established veterans along the offensive line and on the outside in Round 2. Regina is riding a six-game win streak after dropping the opener to Pleasant Valley 45-13.