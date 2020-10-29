Round 3 area game capsule

Class 2A playoffs

West Liberty (5-2) at Williamsburg (8-0)

Outlook: Williamsburg spent all season occupying one of the top two spots in the Iowa prep AP rankings and finished in the No. 2 spot. This season is just the most recent in a long stretch of seasons going back over a decade in which the Raiders have won six or more games. The Raiders boast about as balanced an offense as a team could want. Williamsburg quarterback Levi Weldon has thrown for 1,088 of the team's total 1,231 passing yards this season while running backs Carson Huedepohl and Riley Holt each have gained over 400 yards on the ground as part of its 1,392-yard rushing effort in 2020. West Liberty reached state in 2018 and hasn't had a losing season since 2015. West Liberty will try to limit the Raider offense with a big, physical defense led by Kobe Simon and Drake Collins up front with Lake Newton and Jahsiah Galvan shoring up the back end. Galvan is also the Comets' top weapon on offense with 1,383 rushing yards this season. The winner of this game will face the winner of Tipton at Camanche.