The track and field season came to a conclusion on Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines as the state meet wrapped up. Even though teams have been consistently whittled down over the past few weeks, area teams, specifically West Liberty and Muscatine, still maintained a sizable roster on the season’s final day.
Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s action that included runners from both schools:
Ruess saves best for last
Ruess ran his fastest time in the 800 in his final race, running a 2:01.40 in the finals of the Class 2A event. Prior to running in the 800, he competed as part of the Comets' distance medley team that finished 14th on Friday.
“I’m really happy with that race," Ruess said after the race. "I ran a smart race, I did what I could. (I ran) my all-time best, so I’m happy with that."
Burroughs caps off breakthrough season
Ashton Burroughs capped off his first high school track season by placing 24th in the Class 2A 3,200 final, running the race in 5:03.35. His finish was third among freshmen who ran. But that didn't cross Burroughs' mind.
"I think if you’re trying hard enough it doesn’t matter what grade you’re in," he said.
Though as soon as the race was over, he was quick to critique himself.
“I ran that first lap way too hard, I hard nothing left,” Burroughs said. "But it’s been super fun, I’m glad I qualified but next time I’ll just train harder.”
Fierro content with finish
Jimena Fierro finished 20th with a time of 5:18.63 in the Class 2A 1,500 final. She also ran in the 3,000 on Thursday.
“I’m kind of content with how I did in the mile, I didn’t get a PR," Fierro said. "But I got a better placement than I was ranked.
“This year I set some goals that were probably too easily attainable for me, so I had to last-minute change some goals, but next year I plan on doing well.”
Muskie sprint medley cracks top 12
The Muskies sprint medley ended up in 12th place. The bar was as high as it could've been in this race, though, as Bettendorf won by running a 1:30.92, which set a new all-time record in the state of Iowa. The Muskies' finished in 1:35.25.
“It meant a lot (to be here),” Aaron Webb said. “It’s been something we’ve been working towards every day, running day, night, through rain, cold, it’s been a lot of work up to this point.”
Webb was joined by senior Owen Hazelwood, junior Zack Hardy and sophomore Noah Yahn.
Finally finalists
Muscatine track coach Mark Rusch lamented the fact that his 1,600 relay team just missed the finals at the Drake Relays. The Muskies broke through that barrier at the state meet.
The Muskies' 1,600 relay consisting of Hazelwood, Hardy, Yahn and Trei Tovar placed eighth in the Class 4A state meet in 3:27.39. That group ran a 3:23.72 in the prelims, meaning they qualified for the finals by less than a second and a half.
“It’s been a lot of fun," Rusch said. "You see the kids get the rewards for the hard work they’ve put in all year long. To place and make it to the finals, that was cool … it was something we talked about (throughout the year).”
