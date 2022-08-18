45th annual Watermelon Stampede set for downtown, YMCA

Muscatine's Watermelon Stampede seems to only be getting bigger with time.

Back for the 45th annual running with a kids' event on Friday evening at the Muscatine YMCA at 6 p.m. and the road race through historic downtown Muscatine on Saturday at 8 a.m., the races have maintained a local feel while attracting runners of all ages from all over.

The kids' races range from 100 meters to a half mile for ages up to 12. The road race, however, has men's and women's open and masters divisions for each of the 5K and 10K, with prizes going to winners of each five-year age subdivision as well.

In recent years, the Watermelon Stampede was one of the few that was able to continue on through a global pandemic.

"It's kind of a benchmark when it comes to longevity," said event organizer Dell Wagner of the Muscatine Running Club. "With local athletic events and things like that ... we have a lot of support. We have over 50 volunteers that will be downtown or out on the course, plus the support of the Muscatine police department."

A tribute to the love of running, the fact the race persevered through the years has been because people kept coming back.

"Numbers are up a little bit this year," said Wagner. "(As of Thursday) we had over 100 sign up for the kids race. That's always a good sign. And for the road race, we're already about 40 ahead of last year.

"We should have around 120 for the kids, which is more than usual. For Saturday, we're sitting at about 300 and I expect another 60 or so."

And it's produced some intriguing results and times.

Last year the 5K open master's divisions went to Muscatine High School boys cross country coach Chris Foxen, while the women's champ was his wife, Nancy. Seven seconds separated the couple, with Chris crossing the finish line first at 19 minutes, 53 seconds.

The race has also provided a platform for area cross country teams to get an early season workout.

Through the years, members from the Muscatine, Louisa-Muscatine and Columbus Community cross country teams have been featured.

The women's open race was won by Kiara Hallett in 2021. Hallett, now a junior at Muscatine High School, finished with a time of 23:07. Taya Melendez, now a senior at MHS, won the women's open 10K by crossing the finish line at the 46:36 mark.

In 2020, the women's open went to Kayci Martensen (18:20) of Benton, Wis. A nine-time state champ as a Wisconsin prep, she's now a freshman running cross country and track at Iowa State.

Last year, nobody could catch the blistering time of 17:36 ran by Rick Pahl of Muscatine to take the men's open division.

Davenport's Dalton Rice similarly blew away the field in the men's open 10K with a time of 17:36.

In the other 10K races, Cheryl Allen of Wellman won the women's master with a time of 48:18 and Christian Haydel of Davenport posted a winning time of 38:04 in the men's masters to win for the second consecutive time.

"(The road race) is probably one of the biggest single-day sporting events in Muscatine," Wagner said. "We have a lot of local support. But we're seeing that, besides Muscatine runners, we're seeing a lot of people come from out of town.

"Probably this year more than usual. We've had people sign up from Oskaloosa, Cedar Rapids as well as Schaumburg and Crystal Lake (in Illinois). ... Some of the other races maybe haven't picked back up over the years, so we're getting turnout from other communities. But that speaks well to the event itself."