Area prep runners highlight 44th Watermelon Stampede

"It was very humid," Rice said. "I felt like I was swimming through the air ... (but) from the first mile on, I knew I (had a chance to win it).

"It's my fourth year doing it, I do it just for run now. It's a great community race. It's nice to have it every year."

"The weather was a little bit of a roller coaster," Haydel said. "The beginning was very humid, then it got comfortable, then it was windy on the back side. Coming through, I just was like 'Let's just get it done.'"

And as if his runners didn’t push the Muscatine coach enough, Foxen’s wife, Nancy, was right on his heels. She was the top female runner, finishing seven seconds behind her husband, with Muskie boys runner Dylan Maresca (19:53) right with the two of them.

"Yeah, I won the master's division for 40 and over," Foxen said. "But I'm sure my days there are numbered, because Rick Pahl is going to get old one of these days. He does a phenomenal job.

"(My wife and I) were neck and neck most of the race. I'm really blessed to have her in my life, she pushes me. I wouldn't be the runner that I am today without her."