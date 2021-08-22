Area prep runners highlight 44th Watermelon Stampede

From the first runners to cross the finish line in downtown Muscatine to the last of the randomly-drawn individuals that were given out the day's last melon, there were plenty of winners at the 44th annual Watermelon Stampede on Saturday.
Among them was Chris Foxen.
The Muscatine High School boys cross country coach saw a number of his Muskie runners perform well, and Foxen prevailed in the 5K masters men’s category for runners 45 and over, with a time of 19 minutes, 53 seconds.
After Rick Pahl of Muscatine was the open men’s winner, crossing the finish line in 17:36, Muskie preps Aidan Armstrong (18:04) and Shiloh Morter (19:08) took second and fourth, with Barton Howard (18:50) of Muscatine in between.
The race presented its share of obstacles, not limited to it being one of the longest-standing road races in Eastern Iowa to survive the passing years.
"Very muggy. It got a little hard to breathe because of the conditions," Pahl said of the weather on Saturday. "It was something that you just try and slug through and survive. For me, it was just keeping a steady, even pace."
The 10K race winners who withstood the day's humid conditions were Dalton Rice (open men’s, 35:11) and Christian Haydel (masters men’s, 38:04), both of Davenport; Muskie prep runner Taya Melendez (open women's, 46:36) and Cheryl Allen (masters women's, 48:18) of Wellman.
"It was very humid," Rice said. "I felt like I was swimming through the air ... (but) from the first mile on, I knew I (had a chance to win it).
"It's my fourth year doing it, I do it just for run now. It's a great community race. It's nice to have it every year."
"The weather was a little bit of a roller coaster," Haydel said. "The beginning was very humid, then it got comfortable, then it was windy on the back side. Coming through, I just was like 'Let's just get it done.'"
And as if his runners didn’t push the Muscatine coach enough, Foxen’s wife, Nancy, was right on his heels. She was the top female runner, finishing seven seconds behind her husband, with Muskie boys runner Dylan Maresca (19:53) right with the two of them.
"Yeah, I won the master's division for 40 and over," Foxen said. "But I'm sure my days there are numbered, because Rick Pahl is going to get old one of these days. He does a phenomenal job.
"(My wife and I) were neck and neck most of the race. I'm really blessed to have her in my life, she pushes me. I wouldn't be the runner that I am today without her."
Muscatine girls cross country runner Kiara Hallett won the open female competition with a time of 23:07, with Muskie teammate Karly Ricketts (23:37) the next female finisher.
"It's a great race," Nancy Foxen said. "We have a lot of in-town people and get some from out of town, there's good competition ... My husband is a great runner, so if I'm close to him, it was a good day.
"Young and old, beginners, people that race all the time, everyone should run this race. It's a great event, well organized, I'm never disappointed."
But Muscatine wasn’t the only area school to have runners pushing the front of the pack during the Stampede.
A state qualifier in 2020, the Columbus boys cross country team, led by Isaac Acosta, had three runners finish the 5K in the top 12.
Acosta took third in the open male race, his time of 19:39 put him behind Armstrong and Morter, but ahead of Wildcat teammates Damian Vergara (19:49) and Freddy Vergara (20:06).
Columbus head coach Steve Riley ran as well, with a time of 23:28, sixth in the over 60 classification.
"I think it's going to be a really good year (for Columbus)," Riley said. "We have 13 boys and I also like that we have nine girls out for cross country this season. Which is way better than we've had in past years. So I'm really excited.
"It feels like numbers are down across the state, especially on the girls side, so to have a competitive boys team and a full girls team is going to be really good for us. I think we're going to have a great season."