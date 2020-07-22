COVID-19 leads to people creating their own Bix courses

Patches Breed has a special connection with the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Breed was born on July 28, 1975, the same day as the first running of the annual 7-mile road race that weaves through the streets of Davenport.
Though Breed wasn't aware of the race until 1994, when the Alabama native came from Arizona to run and study at St. Ambrose, she quickly took to the event and looks forward to it every year.
"When I first came to Iowa, everyone was asking me if I had heard about the Bix," she said. "It was the first road race I ran and I fell in love with it ever since.
"How many times do you have a birthday party where about 20,000 people show up?"
So this year, when it was announced that the 46th running of the Bix would be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Breed wanted to do something in her hometown of Wilton to honor the event. As a Bix ambassador, she set up a 7-mile course on the outskirts of town.
"I want to see the Bix continue and this is all part of that," said Breed, who is also an assistant coach on the Wilton track team. "It's all about controlling what we can control and not letting the uncontrollables win. If we can just keep a sense of camaraderie, and I think running is something that brings people together."
Breed isn't the only one to set up a course in their hometown. Mike Hermann has done the same thing in Blue Grass, looking to bring a bit of Bix to his neighbors in the community just west of Davenport.
"Once the Bix was canceled and they were talking about the virtual race, I thought, I'm going to map out seven miles in Blue Grass so people can go running and either do their virtual race or practice the Bix," said Hermann, who is a member of the Blue Grass park board. "Let's get a place for people to train, run seven miles in town, that's marked out so they know how far they're running.
"It's a good way to bring the Bix here."
Hermann, 59, has been running for the past 10 years and has participated in each Bix during that time. Like so many others, he's fallen in love with the event.
"It's all the people, the runners, the fans on the sidelines, little kids giving you high-fives," he said. "All the community support of the actual event."
As a frequent runner in races such as the Boston and Chicago Marathons, Breed was the guinea pig for her route, her first time out running more than 10 miles. But she refined the route and had it finalized right before the first virtual Bix at 6 five weeks ago.
It starts in the parking lot of Wilton United Methodist Church and heads north on Spicer Avenue before diverging onto 325th Street, going out about a mile before turning around, crossing back over Spicer Avenue onto Old Muscatine Road, before again turning around and returning to the church. The majority of the route is gravel road, adding a level of difficulty not found on the Bix course.
Since getting the route finalized, Breed has seen runners out on the course from time to time, the most being about 20 people at a time.
"It's a really tough course," Breed said. "They're definitely going to earn their money and their race T-shirt."
Hermann's route, on the other hand, winds its way around the town of Blue Grass. It starts at the Community Club, goes through the north end of town before heading out past the Blue Grass Drive-in Theater. From there, the route turns around, heads back into town, winds around the Blue Grass Cemetery and Black Bear Park before turning up past City Hall and returning to the Community Club.
"I just jumped in my car, picked a starting point and every mile, put a little mark in the street," Hermann said. "Everyone in town knows where the Community Club is, so it starts and ends there."
With so much of the town involved in the route, Hermann had to get approval from the city council, which led to a couple of hurdles in itself.
"They kept thinking I was having a race and saying, 'You can't have a race, you can't have 200 people, or 50 people,'" Hermann said. "It's not a race, it's just a mapped out route people can go train on. I'm calling it the Blue Grass 7."
Once the route was approved, Hermann also got the help of the Bi-State Regional Commission, which put together a map documenting the route, helping people get a sense of where to go.
"It makes you feel neat," he said. "With everything going on and people are home more with COVID, there's more and more people out, walking, biking or running."
Breed, meanwhile, has made sure the route has something of a race feel, with mile markers posted as well as providing water on the course.
Even assuming things return to normal and the Bix is held in full next year, both plan to keep using the courses they created. Hermann was still planning to come into Davenport to run his official virtual race, while Breed is going to use the course she set up.
"Why build it," she said, "if you're not going to run it?"
