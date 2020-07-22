COVID-19 leads to people creating their own Bix courses

Patches Breed has a special connection with the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Breed was born on July 28, 1975, the same day as the first running of the annual 7-mile road race that weaves through the streets of Davenport.

Though Breed wasn't aware of the race until 1994, when the Alabama native came from Arizona to run and study at St. Ambrose, she quickly took to the event and looks forward to it every year.

"When I first came to Iowa, everyone was asking me if I had heard about the Bix," she said. "It was the first road race I ran and I fell in love with it ever since.

"How many times do you have a birthday party where about 20,000 people show up?"

So this year, when it was announced that the 46th running of the Bix would be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Breed wanted to do something in her hometown of Wilton to honor the event. As a Bix ambassador, she set up a 7-mile course on the outskirts of town.

"I want to see the Bix continue and this is all part of that," said Breed, who is also an assistant coach on the Wilton track team. "It's all about controlling what we can control and not letting the uncontrollables win. If we can just keep a sense of camaraderie, and I think running is something that brings people together."