Bix 7 men's bios

Brogan Austin

Age: 27

Home: West Des Moines, Iowa

Career: Two-time winner of IMT Des Moines Half Marathon … USATF Marathon champion in 2018 … winner of 2018 Capital Pursuit 10-miler.

This year: First in Midnight Madness 10k and Drake Relays 10,000 meters; second in Fifth Season 8k; fourth in USATF Half-marathon; sixth in NYC Half-marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

Leonard Barsoton

Age: 24

Home: Kenya

Career: Runnerup in 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championships and 02016 Worlds Best 10k … third in 2017 Beach to Beacon 10k … fourth in 2017 Kenya World Championship 10,000-meter trials.

This year: Sixth in Okpekpe International 10k Road Race.

At Bix: First appearance.

Jarius Birech

Age: 26

Home: Kenya

Career: Top 3,000-meter steeplechaser in world in 2014, winning African championship and silver medal in Commonwealth Games … third in Kenya World Championships steeplechase trials in 2017.

This year: First in Crescent City Classic 10k; second in Stramilano Half-marathon and Goteborg Half-marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

Daniel Chebii

Age: 34

Home: Kenya

Career: Two-time winner of BAA 10k and champion of 2018 BAA Half-marathon … fourth in 2017 Berlin Half-marathon.

This year: Second in BAA 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Hillary Chesire

Age: 27

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of 2014 Heart and Sole 10k.

This year: Second in Horsetooth Half-marathon; eighth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; 10th in Los Angeles Marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

Gabriel Geay

Age: 22

Home: Tanzania

Career: Winner of Peachtree 10k in 2016, Lilac Bloomsday 12k in 2017 and Utica Boilermaker 15k, BAA 10k and Crazy 8s 8k in 2018.

This year: First in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Lilac Bloomsday 12k and Bay to Breakers 12k; fourth in Houston Half-marathon; fifth in BAA 5k, Crescent City Classic 10k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Bolder Boulder 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Samson Gezahai

Age: 27

Home: Eritrea

Career: Third in Houston Marathon n 2016 … top 10 in Houston Half-marathon and Prague Half-marathon in 2017.

This year: Fifth in Bay to Breakers 12k; 12th in Bolder Boulder 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Jack Keelan

Age: 24

Home: Chicago

Career: Former Stanford star won Pac-12 10,000 meters title in 2018.

This year: Seventh in Cardinal Classic 10,000 meters.

At Bix: First appearance.

Edwin Kibichiy

Age: 27

Home: Kenya

Career: Top 10 last year in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Cherry Blossom 10-miler, Great Buffalo Chase 5k, Crazy 8s 8k and BAA Half-marathon.

This year: First in Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield 5k and Papa John 10-miler; third in Cherry Blossom 10-miler and Healthy Kidney 10k; fourth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Benson Kiema

Age: 22

Home: Kenya

This year: First in Reeds Lake Run 10k; second in Van Wert 4-miler; third in Reeds Lake Run 5k; sixth in Great Buffalo Chase 5k.

At Bix: First appearance

Abraham Kiplagat

Age: 34

Home: Kenya

Career: First last year in Two VA Challenge 5k, Virginia 4-miler and Health Focus 10k … bronze medalist at 2010 Commonwealth Games 800 meters.

This year: First in Barkersville 10k; sixth in Clarksburg 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Linus Kiplagat

Age: 24

Home: Bahrain

Career: Winner of six U.S. road races last year — Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Shelter Island 10k, Monumental Mile, Litchfield Hill Road Race, Cotton Row 10k and Orange Classic 10k.

This year: Fourth in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; eighth in Get in Gear 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Dominic Korir

Age: 26

Home: Kenya

Accomplishments: Won Mercedes Benz Marathon Broad Street 10-miler in 2017 … runnerup in 2017 Carlsbad Half-marathon and 2018 San Diego Holiday Classic Half-marathon.

This year: First in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Azalea Trail 10k and Horsetooth Half-marathon; third in Crescent City Classic 10k and Cooper River Bridge 10k; fourth in Healthy Kidney 10k; fifth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; sixth in BAA 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Kenneth Kosgei

Age: 35

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of 2006 Uberlandia Half Marathon and 2005 Ponte San Giovanni Half-marathon … top 10 last year at Philadelphia Rock N Roll Half-marathon, Cooper River Bridge 10k and Round the Bay 30k.

This year: First in Corvallis Half-marathon, Seattle Rock N Roll Half-marathon and Missoula Half-marathon; second in Eugene Half-marathon.

At Bix: Second appearance; 12th in 2018.

Charlie Lawrence

Age: 24

Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.

Career: Former track and cross country captain at University of Minnesota … sixth in Big Ten indoor 5,000 meters in 2017.

This year: 21st in GVSU Big Meet indoor 5,000 meters.

At Bix: First appearance.

Raymond Magut

Age: 21

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters at 2018 Tel Aviv Championships.

This year: First in Crazy 8s 8k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Edwin Mokua

Age: 25

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of 2018 Corrida se Sao Silvestre 10k.

This year: Second in Bay to Breakers 12k; third in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; fourth in Crescent City Classic 10k; eighth in Utica Boilermaker 15k and BAA 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

James Ngandu

Age: 29

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of Philadelphia Half-marathon and Columbus Half-marathon last year.

This year: Second in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; fourth in Cotton Row Run 10k; fifth in Crazy 8s 8K and BAA 10k; sixth in Cooper River Bridge 10k; ninth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Houston Half-marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

Dhruvil Patel

Age: 22

Home: Skokie, Ill.

Career: NCAA Division III All-American and four-time national champion at North Central College … third in Drake Relays 5,000 meters in 2017 and 2018.

This year: First in NCAA Division III indoor 5,000 meters, outdoor 5,000 and outdoor 10,000.

At Bix: Second appearance; 15th in 2018.

Jake Riley

Age: 31

Home: Boulder, Colo.

Career: Had Achilles surgery last year … 12th in 10,000 meters and 15th in marathon at 2016 U.S. Olympic trials … third in USATF 25K championships in 2016.

This year: Fourth in West End 3k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Stephen Sambu

Age: 31

Home: Kenya

Career: Nine-time NCAA All-American at Arizona … three-time winner of Shamrock Shuffle 8k and two-time winner of Falmouth Road Race, Cherry Blossom 10-miler and BAA 10k.

This year: Third in BAA 10k; fourth in Utica Boilermaker 15k; fifth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler; sixth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; seventh in Peachtree 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Tesfu Tewelde

Age: 22

Home: Eritrea

Career: Member of Eritrea IAAF World cross country team … top 10 in Carquefou 5,000 meters in both 2017 and 2018.

This year: Fifth in IFAM 5,000 meters.

At Bix: First appearance.