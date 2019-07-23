Kenya’s Caroline Chepkoech ran the second fastest women's time in the history of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in 2016.
She didn’t win the race. Mary Keitany set the all-time Bix 7 record that year, covering the course in 35 minutes, 18 seconds. Chepkoech finished just two seconds behind her.
Chepkoech planned to come back to run the Bix 7 again last year but she was a late withdrawal.
This year she is taking the race very seriously. She already has been in town for a few days and is staying with a local family as she gears up for the 45th annual Bix on Saturday.
Chepkoech, an alternate on the Kenyan Olympic team in the 10,000 meters in 2016, has continued to run extremely well since her previous Bix visit. She won the Prague Marathon in the Czech Republic earlier this year and last year ran the fourth fastest half-marathon time ever run by a woman (1:05:07) at the RAK Half-marathon.
Bix veterans abound
While there are very few entries in men’s elite field who have run Bix before, the women’s field is loaded with runners who have experienced the hills of Bix.
In addition to Chepkoech, Margaret Muriuki, Monicah Ngige, Vicoty Chepngeno, Kristen Heckert, Kelly McShea, Michelle Lee, Pasca Myers and Lindsey Scherf all have run here before.
Muriuki won the Bix 7 women’s championship in her only two visits to the Bix 7, in 2012 and last year. Chepngeno was fifth last year, Nigige was third in 2018 and seventh in 2016, Scherf was fifth in 2014, Lee was ninth last year and Myers was 10th.
Heckert and McShea, a pair of Chicago area runners, competed in the race last year but were not in the top 10.
Plenty of Americans
There also are many more U.S. runners in the women’s elite field than in the men’s.
Heckert, McShea, Lee, Myers and Scherf will be joined by Kaylee Flanagan and Danna Herrick.
As in the past few years, the Hansons-Brooks Distance Project will send a couple of runners to Bix. Lee and Herrick both run for the Rochester Hills, Michigan-based team, as does men’s entry Charlie Lawrence.
The team, which has existed for 16 years, offers American hopefuls a chance to train for distance running success. The runners live together free of charge in a series of houses and work jobs with flexible hours at Brooks shoe stores in the Detroit area.
World record holder
Joyciline Jepkosgei never has run Bix before but perhaps no one in the race has a more impressive resume.
The 25-year-old Kenyan holds the world record in two different distances, setting both of them in 2017 in the Czech Republic.
She broke the world half-marathon record in April of that year, running the Prague Half-marathon in 1:04:52. She came back in September to run a record time of 29:43 in the 10k at the Prague Grand Prix.
Jepkosgei has yet to run a marathon but her goal is to make Kenya’s Olympic team at that distance for the 2020 games.
Running for Denny
Myers also is a native of Kenya but she hasn’t lived there for several years.
She currently resides in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and has had a little added motivation for the past year or so.
Myers was Pasca Jerono when she attended Rend Lake Community College in downstate Illinois, competing under coach Denny Myers. She went on from there to run at Florida State and ended up pursuing a career in nursing in Minnesota.
She and Myers lost track of one another but reconnected when he became the head coach at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. They began dating and were married in 2013.
Denny Myers died suddenly at the age of 60 a little more than a year ago.
"He's the reason I am where I am right now,’’ Pasca Myers told the Lansing (Michigan) State Journal recently. “He was a great coach with guiding me to my future and being supportive of me when I was an athlete."
