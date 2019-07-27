For Ed Froehlich, the running of Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 was like every other race day that preceded it.
The fact that the 45th annual race marked his final as race director was hardly evident as he hustled through his traditional pre-race, race and post-race duties — from consulting with his successor Michelle Juehring to worrying about the smallest details and thinking out loud of changes "for next year."
But for a sea of Bix 7 committee chairs, volunteers, runners, walkers and spectators, the finality of his 40-year run as director was front and center. Throughout the morning, they flocked to him to shake his hand, give him a hug, wish him luck or thank him for the memories. And no one missed their chance to grab a race-day selfie or family photograph with Froehlich.
"It's time — 40 years. It's time for new blood," he said driving the race route with Juehring for an early morning pre-race inspection.
As they traveled the seven-mile race route, he reminisced about running Bix 7 himself — the last time in 1979 and the challenges the route presents. Although he ran one more time since in the Quick Bix, he believed it was necessary to sit it out. "I always felt someone had to be in charge, responsible."
Driving into McClellan Heights, Froehlich said "This is the first hard hill after Brady. This is a killer."
Entering the fifth mile, he said is "The toughest part of the course" because of the gradual hill. "It's an incline all the way to the church. Once you see Brady (street), you know you can fall down the hill," he joked.
Throughout the drive, Froehlich pulled over or was stopped by scores of longtime volunteers and supporters to thank them, and to always share a joke.
Froehlich also boasted how his wife, Sandy, was still racing but calling it quits after 37 years of running the Bix. "She's still running (it) in 70 minutes. I couldn't do that now."
After inspecting the route, he and Juehring jumped on a golf cart driven by Bobby Lowe, his longtime friend and one-time boss at Oscar Mayer in his early career.
"I don't remember how we got started, but we used to run together," said Lowe, who is among many longstanding volunteers retiring with Froehlich. The trio made the rounds downtown delivering finishing tapes for each winner to run through and checking on volunteers.
"The committee chairs have this all (running) like clock work," Juehring said.
Froehlich was back to the start by 7 a.m. just in time to jump into the Cornbelt Running Club's group photo. Anxiously waiting for the 8 a.m. start, he was pulled into other family photos, peppered with questions and always keeping a watchful eye on potential issues.
"There's always some problems to be (fixed)," said Ellen Hermiston, his operations director and his former State Farm Insurance secretary, who also is retiring alongside him. "Little situations arise and there's always some little fires to be put out."
Like Froehlich, she went about the day with a "business as usual" attitude. There was no time for getting emotional, she said, adding "There's no crying on race day."
Yet there were moments it did feel like the end. "It just gets so crazy when you're at crunch time. I will, I'll miss the people," she said. "The committee is his support group... We all do our jobs the way we do them because of him."
Longtime friend and former Quad-City Times Editor Dan Hayes watched over Froehlich as he moved through racers and volunteers, stopping for more selfies.
"He's enjoying the heck out of it. I think it might hit him when the weekend is over," Hayes said. "He's so smart, inventive, creative. He's so personable and he recruits the very best people and let's them take care of their duties... There wouldn't be a race without him, there wouldn't be a Bix without Ed."
It was at the starting line that Froehlich seemed to be a little emotional, but he said the start does it to him every time.
"I love the start," he said later. "I love this atmosphere, looking up Brady and back and there still as many people coming (to the start) as climbing the hill. The start is so emotional with Jack Carey singing "God Bless the U.S.A." He is so amazing."
Walking to the finish line to be there for the end, Froehlich said "That's the last time I'm going to do it."
But at the finish line, he was all business — worried about who would hold the finishing tapes and whether everyone was in place for the first runners. In fact, Froehlich jumped in with a few volunteers to catch the Beat the Elite contender, Mallory Asby, as she nearly collapsed before the finish line.
Walking toward the elite runners' tent for their media interviews, he commented on how his duties were over. "The race just takes over now. It's on auto-pilot. Everybody takes over."
But for Juehring, Froehlich offered one bit of advice: "Do what she thinks is right."
"She'll be very good. She has a marketing background, she's very smart and has a wonderful smile," he said, hoping she will draw a younger crowd of participants back into running.
Waiting like an expectant father, Froehlich worried about where his three grandchildren, Lucy, Ben and April Olson, and his daughter Jacquii Olson as well as his wife, Sandy, were. "Sandy beat them all last year and they're after here," he said of the grandkids, who did beat her to the finish line.
"It is sad," said Sandy Froehlich, who finished in 79 minutes, "but it definitely is time."
"I am proud of him," she said. "It has been our life. But it's wonderful to have so many people having a great experience because of Bix."
Now, Sandy hopes to find her husband a hobby: "I have to train him not to go down (to the office) and bother Michelle."
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-001
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-002
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-003
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-004
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-005
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-006
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-007
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-008
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-009
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-010
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-011
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-012
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-013
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-014
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-016
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-017
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-018
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-020
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-021
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-022
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-023
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-024
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-025
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-026
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-027
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-028
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-029
His intention was to run the Prairie Farms Quick Bix but 10-year-old Leo Perme of Darien, Ill. missed the turn and ran the entire seven miles of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-002
072819-BIX7-KS-003
072819-BIX7-KS-004
072819-BIX7-KS-005
072819-BIX7-KS-006
072819-BIX7-KS-007
072819-BIX7-KS-008
072819-BIX7-KS-009
072819-BIX7-KS-010
072819-BIX7-KS-011
072819-BIX7-KS-012
072819-BIX7-KS-013
072819-BIX7-KS-014
Kelly Kimball part of the Palmer College of Chiropractic spine texts while waiting for the start of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-015
072819-BIX7-KS-016
072819-BIX7-KS-017
Pete Drahozal of Eldridge, Iowa plays a little music on his horn before the start of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in Davenport Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-018
072819-BIX7-KS-019
072819-BIX7-KS-020
072819-BIX7-KS-021
072819-BIX7-KS-022
072819-BIX7-KS-023
072819-BIX7-KS-024
072819-BIX7-KS-025
072819-BIX7-KS-026
The Running Elvi bring up the back of the Walkers during the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-027
The Running Elvi bring up the back of the Walkers during the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-028
072819-BIX7-KS-029
072819-BIX7-KS-030
072819-BIX7-KS-031
072819-BIX7-KS-032
072819-BIX7-KS-033
072819-BIX7-KS-034
072819-BIX7-KS-035
072819-BIX7-KS-036
072819-BIX7-KS-037
072819-BIX7-KS-038
072819-BIX7-KS-039
072819-BIX7-JG-01.jpg
Eli Soliz, of Moline pours water over his head while running along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-02.jpg
A volunteer arranges cups of water for runner in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-03.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-04.jpg
Gracie Braden, 7, and Ren Nolte, 6, put out their hands to high five runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-05.jpg
Runners attempt to grab a cup of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-06.jpg
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, cheering for Kyle Burk during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-07.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-08.jpg
Committee Chairman of the bix Clara Littig cheers on runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-09.jpg
Encouraging chalk drawings along McClellan Blvd. for runners participating in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-10.jpg
Cindy Gair of East Moline rings a cowbell welcoming runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-11.jpg
Runners walk through cups of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-12.jpg
Easton Braden, 5, Ren Nolte, 6, and Gracie Braden, 7, dance before runners hit McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-13.jpg
Residents on McClellan Blvd. watch as runners pass by during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-14.jpg
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-15.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-16.jpg
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, who gets a hug from her father Kyle Burk while competing in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-17.jpg
Kyle Snelson, 10, of Des Moines waits for runners along McClellan Blvd. to hand out water to before the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-18.jpg
Ben Smith, 12, and his cousin Sam League, 9 make chalk drawings before runners take to the streets in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-19.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-20.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-21.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-22.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-23.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-24.jpg
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-25.jpg
A man who did not want to be identified purposes jello shots to runners in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-26.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-27.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-28.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-29.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-30.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-31.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-32.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-33.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-34.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-35.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-36.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-37.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-38.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-39.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-40.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-41.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-42.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-43.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-44.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-45.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-46.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-47.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-48.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-49.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-50.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-002a.jpg
Phil Vernon, of Davenport, performs with the Quad Cities Ukulele Club during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-003a.jpg
Shawn Busch, of Eldridge, holds his daughter Ardyn, 2, during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-006a.jpg
Flags are displayed near a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-007a.jpg
Motorcycles make their way at the start of the race during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-011a.jpg
The elite runners lead the pack during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-014a.jpg
Quad-City Times photographer John Schultz photographs the elite runners from the back of a motorcycle during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-019a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-020a.jpg
Michael Heffernan runs through a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-021a.jpg
Elizabeth Mallon waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-026a.jpg
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-032a.jpg
Patrick Martinez waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-036a.jpg
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-037a.jpg
Lee Marbach jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-041a.jpg
Emma Detoye, 8, runs into the sunshine during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-044a.jpg
Tyler Reyes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-048a.jpg
Tyler Reyes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-050a.jpg
Matthew Hayes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-052a.jpg
Alivea Vigil, 15, goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-056a.jpg
Runners use a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-059a.jpg
Geoff Bueker goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-063a.jpg
Runners use a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-066a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-074a.jpg
Adam Lyons jumps on to a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-075a.jpg
Luke Rodriguez jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-080a.jpg
Thomas Bergthold jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-082a.jpg
Benjamin Mallon uses a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-085a.jpg
Cassie Rizzo waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-089a.jpg
Robin Blessent waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-090a.jpg
Patrick Kelsall throws his hands up during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-091a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-094a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-097a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-100a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-103a.jpg
Pete Drahozal, of Eldridge, plays a 1929 Helicon during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-106a.jpg
Rock Island High School track coach Ed Lillis uses crutches during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-107a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-108a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-111a.jpg
McKenna Beessler, 1, of Cedar Rapids holds a sign that says go during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-113a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-116a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-119a.jpg
Lily Smith, 9, of LeClaire, sprays water from a hose on runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-121a.jpg
Lily Smith, 9, of LeClaire, sprays water from a hose on runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-123a.jpg
Olivia Kramer, 4, of Davenport, gives out high fives to runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-124a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-125a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-129a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-131a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-133a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-138a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-141a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, holds up a bib he found on the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-145a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-147a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-149a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-151a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-155a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-156a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-159a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-161a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-162a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-163a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-166a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-167a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-169a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-172a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-173a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-174a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-175a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-176a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-177a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-180a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-183a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-186a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-189a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-191a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-192a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-194a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-195a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-197a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-199a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-201a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-202a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-203a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-204a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-206a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-208a.jpg
Jason Hartley, of Milan, performs during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-210a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-213a.jpg
Doug Moore, of Iowa City, uses a squirt gun to spray water on runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-215a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-217a.jpg
Hollywood Henderson and Shannon Neal play to the camera during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JS-016
Elite runners Gabriel Geay (7) of Tanzania and Jarius Birech of Kenya use water to cool off near the turn-around, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-001
Outgoing Race Director Ed Froehlich looks up Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, before the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-002
A runner takes a moment to himself before the race, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-003
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya stands at the start line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, before the running of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-004
The gun fires as the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race gets under way, Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Brady Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-005
Runners leave the starting line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-006
Runners leave the starting line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-007
A runner slaps the hands of spectators as he runs up Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-008
The scene looking down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-009
Elite runner Kenneth Kosgei (35) of Kenya, checks his time near 12th Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-010
Dominic Korir of Kenya leads the group of elite runners as they make the turn from Brady Street to Kirkwood, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-011
A group of elite runners including the eventual winner Leonard Barsoton (3) of Keny spread out as they begin the run down Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-012
Elite runner Jarius Birech of Kenya checks his time while on Kirkwood Blve., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-013
The elite group stays as a pack at the end of Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-014
The elite runners make the turn from Kirkwood Blvd. onto Jersey Ridge, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-015
The elite runners run up McClellan Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-017
The elite group of runners dwindle to five on McClellan Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-018
Leaders Leonard Barsoton (L) of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania battle for the lead, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-019
Leaders Leonard Barsoton (L) of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania battle for the lead, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. Barsoton prevailed as he won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-020
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-021
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-022
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-023
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he runs down Brady Street from Kirkwood Boulevard on Saturday during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-024
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya makes the turn onto 3rd Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-025
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-026
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-027
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-001.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-002.jpg
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya crosses the finish of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, leading the female runners with a time of 36:04 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-003.jpg
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-004.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya is interviewed by media members after winning the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-005.jpg
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport crosses the finish line with help from incoming race director Michelle Juehring and Genesis medical staff volunteers during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-006.jpg
Outgoing race director Ed Froehlich, left, and race director Michelle Juehring walk and talk while waiting for leaders at the finish line of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-007.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-008.jpg
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-009.jpg
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport is helped to the finish by race staff during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-010
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-011
Runners make their way up Brady Street hill during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com