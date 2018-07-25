DAVENPORT − Owen Hazelwood knows what his former Muscatine teammates have done in the Men's Open race at the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints.
Two years ago, Garrett Dolan placed fourth and just last year, Tyler Olson finished third.
Neither of them were in the position Hazelwood finds himself in heading into the 18th running of the sprints on Thursday night.
When the Muskies' senior-to-be toes the line at the bottom of Brady Street, he'll don the No. 1 bib as the runner with the fastest qualifying time of his seven other competitors.
"I was happy with seeing my time, but at the same time I feel like I could've went faster," Hazelwood said. "I wouldn't say having the fastest qualifying time means everything, but it does give me a good feeling."
Of the six individual divisions and three relay races, seven of them return the defending champions.
Hazelwood's time of 1 minute, 2 seconds leads the group of five other athletes within seven seconds of each other.
Running an open 400 in 52.34 seconds this past track season, Hazelwood will see stiff competition in one of two divisions that is guaranteed a first-time winner when the gun goes off.
Last year's runner-up and Augustana College graduate Isaac Smith returns to try and obtain a victory as will former St. Ambrose athlete Jay Whitmore.
Fellow Muscatine teammate Tevin Tovar joins him in the lineup. James Warren and Mitchell Hines also ran under 1:10, making for a wide-open race.
"It's a good chance for us to push each other aside from practice, where competing is huge," Hazelwood said. "Being in high school, I'm nervous about who I'm competing against but am very ready and confident in my ability to compete."
It wouldn't be the first time in 2018 Hazelwood is under the bright lights.
He started the Muskies' 1,600 relay team that qualified for the Drake Relays and the state meet.
Hazelwood had plenty of people nudging him to do this.
"(Chris Foxen) told me this would be a good opportunity to compete and work hard. (Tyler) is a guy I look up to too," the Muskie sprinter said. "Just me wanting to compete.
"I love a good race."
Since the first ever sprints race in 2001, only once (Terrance Reid, 2012) has the winner ran over Hazelwood's qualifying time.
As is with any of the 200-meter and 400-meter races Hazelwood ran last track campaign for the Muskies, he is already thinking about his quarter-mile trek up Brady Street.
"My end strategy is to get out fast, maintain the best I can, then finish as fast as possible," Hazelwood said.
While there is no plan to run in college after graduation next May, Hazelwood is still hoping this can kick start his final athletic season wearing the purple and yellow.
"I wanted to see how well I could (do) after seeing this good opportunity," Hazelwood said. "It would give me an insane confidence boost."