Korir and Rotich among familiar faces in Bix 7 field

Elite athlete coordinator John Topes said a half dozen other male runners have tentatively committed but are waiting to see if they make their country’s teams for the Tokyo Olympics. That group includes Canada’s Ben Flanagan, who finished second in the 2018 Bix 7 in his first attempt at a major road race.

Rotich, the 2015 Boston Marathon champion, will be returning to the Bix 7 for the sixth time and she never has finished out of the top three. She won the race in 2011, finished second in 2012 and 2018 and was third in 2013 and 2015.

Her time of 36:13 while placing second in 2018 ranks as the 10th best time ever for a female runner and she has three of the top 30 times. Her winning margin of a minute, 4 seconds in 2011 is the seventh largest by a runner of either gender.

Nukuri, a former University of Iowa runner who has been a member of Burundi’s Olympic team three times, will be running in her third Bix 7. So will Kiplagat, a past winner of both the Boston and New York City Marathons, and American Joanna Thompson.

Also expected to be in the women’s field are Gwen Jorgenson, who won an Olympic gold medal in the triathlon in 2016; former Canada Olympian Lanni Marchant; Americans Edna Kurgat, Lindsay Flanagan, Julia (Kohnen) Griffey, Fiona O’Keefe and Taylor Werner; Kenya’s Grace Kahura; Algeria’s Riham Senani and Ethiopia’s Letebrhan Haylay.

