Namesake of Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race drew crowds almost a century ago

One word has taken over downtown Davenport this week, flying from banners and emblazoned on signs, T-shirts and more — Bix.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race brings thousands of runners and spectators to the city, and almost a century ago jazz legend and Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke drew crowds to music halls across the country. His style of cornet and piano playing were years ahead of their time, and he helped change the jazz industry.

Born in 1903 to German immigrants Bismark and Agatha Beiderbecke, Beiderbecke grew up in a home filled with music. He learned to play piano very young and later took up the cornet, and despite having issues with reading sheet music that would plague him throughout life, it was said that he played like no one else did. His struggles also pointed him to improvisational jazz.

Beiderbecke spent his high school years playing in professional bands, and attended Lake Forest Academy after graduation. The school was located near Chicago, opening Beiderbecke up to the world of jazz but ultimately causing him to be expelled.

He began his professional career with the Wolverine Orchestra in 1923, recording his music and becoming friends with Louis Armstrong. He hopped from group to group for a few years before landing with the Paul Whiteman Orchestra in 1927.

Alcohol addiction, constant movement and output of music burnt the musician out, and he died in 1931 at the age of 28. Despite his short life and career, Beiderbecke's nontraditional methods made him a pioneer in the jazz industry, and cemented his legacy in the Quad-Cities and beyond.