The Quad-City Times Bix 7 race day will look different this year, but some parties will go on.

Not having an actual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race isn’t stopping some runners from running the course. Nor is it stopping every party host.
Davenport’s Karrie Heaton and Rock Island’s Nick Cunningham both plan to run the course and help host their respective parties.
“The Bix is a fantastic, fantastic community event,” said Heaton, who has run the race and hosted a party the past four years and will again this year. “There’s just something. You can't describe the feeling of the race and the people, just all of it. I love it.”
In a typical year, thousands of runners make their way up Brady Street hill the last Saturday in July. This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, runners and walkers could run a seven-mile Quad-City Times Bix 7, a two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix, or the Arconic's Jr. Bix one-mile race wherever they like, anytime between July 1 and July 25.
Davenport Police, recognizing some may still run the course Saturday, remind runners the Bix roads will not be closed, and they should not impede traffic.
Heaton plans to run the race Saturday morning at about 6 a.m., starting at about Kirkwood and Bridge and finishing very close to her home in the same area. She and her husband Wes, and their young family, live about a block south of Kirkwood.
Cunningham knows the feeling.
This year’s virtual Bix, which he ran for the second time Monday because he wasn’t pleased with his time a week earlier, was his 18th Bix. He and his wife, Alexandra, love the entire event, too. Besides hosting a party in Rock Island after the race for the third straight year, he, too, will miss the rest of the day, as they would often head over to Davenport to catch the race after-party, and later, the street vendors and music at Street Fest.
“Every year, it’s an awesome race,” Cunningham said. “When we moved to our new house three years ago, we decided we wanted to have an annual Bix party here because we had a good backyard and we always get together with everybody anyway.
“We wanted to make it a whole weekend thing. Get ready on Friday, head to the party after the race in the morning. And come back and have people over in the afternoon and go over to the Bix party downtown at night.”
“We still wanted to do a little something to commemorate the weekend, it’s such a big weekend in the Q-Cs.”
For Cunningham, it starts with pulled chicken and pork, a “Bixecue” as he called it. Friends bring side dishes and desserts, and usually kids are welcome.
The party might have only 20 or so people this year, down from the 40-50 they usually have. It’s a nod to Covid-19.
This year there will be some party games and a musical play list, too.
They are taking precautions like having hand sanitizer and face coverings on hand, and taking people’s temperatures when they arrive at their "80s workout-attire" themed party.
“You kind of adjust to this a little bit, but yeah, we didn’t want this year to stop, at least without having something,” Cunningham said.
Heaton’s party might normally attract 80 people throughout the day, but this year they limited the invites to their main circle of friends, who they have been around during the pandemic. So about 20 people, including kids, who will have a Bounce House. She will have a nachos bar, with juice and water for the kids, and adult beverages for the grownups.
Cunningham’s attitude is the party, like the show, must go on.
“We just still said ‘we are going to have something this year,’” Cunningham said. “It’s not going to be huge; we had to keep it safe but we still wanted to have something for the Bix weekend."
Heaton’s view is a tad stronger.
“I am going to do me and I am going to live my life,” she said. “You only get one chance. If you are not comfortable with coming, don’t come. But I am having friends over and if you want to come, come.”
Neither runner/party host can deny it will be a little different this year.
Cunningham figures he will look back years later, even next year and remember how they made it through 2020’s Bix despite the challenges.
“Next year hopefully we look back and say (we are) glad everything got better. And we will reflect on the 2020 party.
“The 2020 Bix party for us is going to be one that we remember forever.”
