Iveen Chepkemoi
Age: 21
Home: Kenya
Career: Four top-six finishes in U.S. road races last year.
This year: Second in Utica Boilermaker 15k and Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; fourth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k and BAA 10k; fifth in Crescent City Classic 10k; ninth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Caroline Chepkoech
Age: 25
Home: Kenya
Career: Holds second fastest time in Bix 7 history … fifth in Kenya Olympic trials 10,000 meters in 2016 … winner of 2016 Bay to Breakers 12k, 2016 Azalea Trail 10k and 2018 Prague Grand Prix 10k.
This year: First in Prague Marathon; fourth in Bahrain Night Half-marathon; fifth in Bauhaus Gala 5,000 meters.
At Bix: Second appearance; second in 2016.
Vicoty Chepngeno
Age: 25
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of six U.S. races in 2018 — the Philadelphia Half-marathon, Medical Center 10k, Columbus Half-marathon, Octoberfest 10k, Virginia 10-miler and Park to Park Half-marathon.
This year: First in Get in Gear 10k and Trolley Run 4-miler; second in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; third in Azalea Trail 10k and Crescent City Classic 10k; fifth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: Second appearance; fifth in 2018.
Kaylee Flanagan
Age: 24
Home: Louisville, Colo.
Career: Former University of Washington runner … second in Payton Jordan 5,000 meters in 2016 … eighth in Pittsburgh 10-miler in 2017.
This year: Second in SacTown 10-miler; fourth in Bay to Breakers 12k; sixth in Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Gotytom Gebreslassie
Age: 24
Home: Ethiopia
Career: Winner of Philadelphia 8k and Shelter Island 10k in 2017, Cooper River Bridge 10k in 2018.
This year: Second in Cherry Blossom 10-miler; third in BAA 5k; fifth in Seiryu Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Kristen Heckert
Age: 32
Home: Bolingbrook, Ill.
Career: Competed at Murray State and Illinois-Chicago … past winner of Big Ten 10k, North Shore Half-marathon and Ravenswood 5k.
This year: Second in Margaret Bradley Invitational indoor 5,000; ninth in Shamrock Shuffle 8k.
At Bix: Second appearance; 13th in 2018.
Danna Herrick
Age: 32
Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.
Career: Originally from Boone, Iowa, competed at Truman State … top-20 in 2017 in both Boston Marathon and Chicago Marathon … winner of Lincoln Marathon and Des Moines Capital Pursuit 10-miler in 2015.
This year: Second in Walt Disney 10k.
At Bix: First appearance
Joyciline Jepkosgei
Age: 25
Home: Kenya
Career: World record-holder in the 10k and half-marathon (both set in 2017) … winner of Prague Half-marathon, Valencia Half-marathon, Prague Grand Prix 10k and Nairobi Kenya Defense Forces 10,000 meters in 2017 … second in IAAF World Half-marathon championships in 2018.
This year: First in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Daisy Kemeli
Age: 24
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of 2017 Mersin 15k and 2018 Pamukkale Half-marathon.
This year: First in Trabzon Half-marathon and Nova Poshta Half-marathon; second in Adana Half-marathon; third in Bursa 15k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Michele Lee
Age: 25
Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.
Career: Former runner at University of Wisconsin … winner of 2018 Green Bay Marathon … fourth in 2018 USATF marathon championships at California International Marathon in 2018.
This year: 18th American finisher in Boston Marathon.
At Bix: Second appearance; ninth in 2018.
Kelly McShea
Age: 26
Home: Lisle, Ill.
Career: Former Illinois State track and cross country star … top-10 finishes in 2018 at Chicago 10k, Ravenswood 5k, Shamrock Shuffle 8k and Take the Bridge 2.6-miler.
This year: First in Margaret Bradley Invitational indoor 5,000; fourth in NIU Huskie Classic indoor 1,500.
At Bix: Second appearance; 16th in 2018.
Meseret Merine
Age: 24
Home: Ethiopia
Career: Two-time top-four finisher at Pune Half-marathon.
This year: First in Lago Maggiore Half-marathon, Bern Grand Prix 10k and Bosingen 11.9k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Margaret Muriuki
Age: 33
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of Beach to Beacon 10k and Falmouth Road Race in 2012 … fifth in IAAF World Cross Country Championships in 2013 … fourth in 5,000 meters at African Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2014.
This year: Second in Cooper River Bridge 10k; third in Cherry Blossom 10-miler; fourth in Bolder Boulder 10k.
At Bix: Third appearance; first in 2012 and 2018.
Pasca Myers
Age: 33
Home: Fort Dodge, Iowa
Career: Kenya native ran at Florida State … winner of 2014 Grandma’s Marathon and 2018 Des Moines Capital Pursuit 10-miler … seventh in USATF 10-mile and 12th in USATF Marathon in 2018.
This year: Third in Midnight Madness 10k; fifth in Bay to Breakers 12k; eighth in Grandma’s Marathon.
At Bix: Second appearance; 10th in 2018.
Monicah Ngige
Age: 25
Home: Kenya
Career: Two-time winner of Cooper River Bridge 10k … won Azalea Trail 10k, Crescent City Classic 10k, Vancouver Sun Run and Garry Bjorklund Half-marathon last year.
This year: First in BAA 5k, Cooper River Bridge 10k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k; second in Healthy Kidney 10k; third in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Crescent City Classic 10k and Lilac Bloomsday 12k; fourth in Houston Half-marathon; sixth in BAA 10k.
At Bix: Third appearance; third in 2018, seventh in 2016.
Lindsey Scherf
Age: 32
Home: Scarsdale, N.Y.
Career: Former University of Oregon runner … USATF 25k champion in 2015 … holds American junior 10,000-meter record … winner of 2016 Standard Chartered Singapore Half-marathon.
This year: First in New York Pride 5-miler; fourth in Shelter Island 10k; ninth in Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k.
At Bix: Second appearance; fifth in 2014.
Esther Wanjiru
Age: 19
Home: Kenya
This year: Second in Cotton Row 10k; third in Meru 10k, Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Orange County Classic 10k and Get in Gear 10k; fifth in Shelter Island 10k; seventh in Crescent City Classic 10k; eighth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k.
At Bix: First appearance.
