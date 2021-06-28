Trainers advise starting in May or earlier for the Bix; I’m running to catch up

I’ve run the Prairie Farms Quick Bix or the Quad-City Times Bix 7 nearly every year since I can remember.
But sprinting, not distance, was my specialty in high school and I ran intermittently in college (aka a mile in a month every time I felt like a freshman 15 was coming on).
But I got busy with my college’s student-run newspaper, a pandemic happened, I got a job at the Quad-City Times, I moved. I hadn’t gone on a serious run for at least a year-and-a-half during the pandemic.
So, when I walked to Duck Creek Trail to venture out on my first run in a long time last week, I was already pretty winded. With a month to go, I needed some expert advice.
If procrastinating on Bix training sounds like a familiar story, I called a physical therapist and a running coach for some pointers on how to get back into (or start) the game.
Manage expectations
Jeramy Duffee, who runs ultramarathons and trains runners of all ages and abilities in his spare time as a certified running coach, says it all depends on your experience and your goals. Then, it’s important to manage expectations.
“Some folks can just get up and drop three or four miles no problem,” he said.
But if you’re a beginner, haven’t been cross training, or have fallen out of running for several years, he says it’s important to ease into building up mileage with walking or a run/walk mix.
It’s important to tailor your routine to your experience, he says, and for people with preexisting conditions or very little running experience, it’s OK to walk the race or parts of it. The toughest parts of the race are the steep hills, especially up Brady Street, a quarter-mile incline climbing 160 feet of elevation. Going slow up the hill can keep the heart rate down and save energy for the rest of the race, Duffee said.
Genesis physical therapist David Wedeking says when he starts someone on a training routine, he advises to start alternating with one day running, one day rest, with a long run on the weekend, at least for the first week. Incorporating rest days into your schedule is an important way to avoid overtaxing your body, especially tendons in your legs.
“When you start working the biceps, you can’t go to the end of the rack and start with the big ones, just like distance,” Wedeking said. “You’ve got to ease into it.”
After those initial steps, one can steadily increase mileage until the fateful July 24 race date.
If you think you need to slow down, Wedeking says listen to your body. Everyone gets muscle soreness, but he said it’s a good idea to stop and evaluate the situation if you start feeling:
- Sharp pain
- Pain that gets worse while running
- Pain located above a “bony prominence” like your knee or heel.
“Any type of sharp pain – that’s usually never a good thing,” he said. “If you are running and feel tight, let that go and if it loosens up, great.”
Genesis Health Systems’ Quad-City Times Bix 7 training guide starts in May with different tracks for athletes’ different levels of experience.
But with just a month until the race, Wedeking advises beginners to start with lesser mileage.
“Depending on your experience as a runner – if you are a person who sits on the couch and is like ‘Hey I want to run the Bix this year,’ you may want to modify it,” he said.
Dynamic warm-up for dynamic workout
Running workouts of all types and speeds need a dynamic warm-up, Wedeking advises. That means moving around while stretching as opposed to static stretching (think sit and reach), which is good for post-workout.
“Running is a very dynamic activity so you need a dynamic warm-up,” Wedeking said.
Some dynamic warm up exercises could be:
- Walking high knees (think marching band drum major)
- High kicks (think cheerleader)
- Walk a few steps, touch your toes (or knees), walk a few more
- Arm circles
- Karaoke (also known as a grape vine)
Another part of running is the cool down, doing a slow run after a workout to help the muscles recover and slow the heart rate.
Every person is different, but a little preparation for the race can go a long way.
“The same progression is not going to work for everyone,” Wedeking said. “You have to listen to the signs your body is giving you and if you need help interpreting those signs, we’re here to help.”
Now, I won’t be running a marathon any time soon, but seven miles? With a few weeks training, we can do it.