Trainers advise starting in May or earlier for the Bix; I’m running to catch up

But if you’re a beginner, haven’t been cross training, or have fallen out of running for several years, he says it’s important to ease into building up mileage with walking or a run/walk mix.

It’s important to tailor your routine to your experience, he says, and for people with preexisting conditions or very little running experience, it’s OK to walk the race or parts of it. The toughest parts of the race are the steep hills, especially up Brady Street, a quarter-mile incline climbing 160 feet of elevation. Going slow up the hill can keep the heart rate down and save energy for the rest of the race, Duffee said.

Genesis physical therapist David Wedeking says when he starts someone on a training routine, he advises to start alternating with one day running, one day rest, with a long run on the weekend, at least for the first week. Incorporating rest days into your schedule is an important way to avoid overtaxing your body, especially tendons in your legs.

“When you start working the biceps, you can’t go to the end of the rack and start with the big ones, just like distance,” Wedeking said. “You’ve got to ease into it.”

After those initial steps, one can steadily increase mileage until the fateful July 24 race date.

