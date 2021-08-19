Muscatine's Watermelon Stampede endures, set for 44th annual running

Despite all the challenges of the past year, Muscatine's Watermelon Stampede endured.
Back for the 44th time, the annual event put on by the Muscatine Running Club was one of the few races across the Midwest that wasn't slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neither were the times.
Despite not finding many other options, runners blazed through the streets of downtown Muscatine last year.
Race organizer Dell Wagner is hoping for more of the same, as the 44th Watermelon Stampede is slated for Saturday while the kids' event, for ages 12 and younger, is at 6 p.m. Friday evening on the turf field at Muscatine High School.
"The community should be proud," Wagner said of the race, which is one of the oldest of its kind across Southeast Iowa. "This is the largest local sporting activity in Muscatine ... and of the entries, I'd say 75% are Muscatine people. So events come and go, having this race for 44 years is special.
"Especially for a running event, (the Watermelon Stampede) should be a source of pride for the community, and it's supported by the number of people we have."
Saturday's race will start at the corner of 4th Street and Iowa Avenue at 8 a.m.
In 2020, the men's and women's 5K winners in the open divisions were Dalton Martin and Kayci Martensen. Martin finished in 16:23, while Martensen ran the course in 18:20.
In 2019, Muscatine prep runner Sam Gordon won the open men's division with a time of 17:32. Iowa City's Daniel Pape was the first to finish the 10K race that year, crossing the finish line at the 34:23 mark.
As junior at Benton High School in Benton, Wis. this past season, Martensen won three events — the 800, 1600 and 3200 — at the Division III Wisconsin state track and field meet. Her younger sister, Hanna, took third place in the female open 5K (21:06) and won the 14 and under age group, meaning both took melons home with them.
In the open 2020 10K race, Tristan Coughlin's 32:28 mark was the top time while on the women's side, the 39:38 time posted by Jessica Hruska in the Over 40 division beat open winner Morgan Meseke (41:01).
Brad Theyri (18:20) took home first place in the Over 40 5K. Carmen Peterson (23:33) did the same on the women's side.
Christian Haydel's 39:15 was tops in the Over 40 male 10K.
Even if not quite up to those standards, runners, however, can still win one of the eight classifications between the 5K and 10K.
"We have age groups from 14 and under to 75 and over, the two distances," Wagner said. "I think people like the race. One of the reasons is that it's the 'old format,' in that it's run on city streets. It's not on a path or trail. It's not secluded. A lot of runners, like myself, like to run on the edge of the street rather than (other) environments.
"Back in the mid-’70s, everybody started running. Almost every community — Fruitland, Durant, Wapello, Grand View — all had road races in conjunction with other activities. Some communities have carried those on, and that's a great thing."
Through all the outside concerns, participation for the race has remained steady and should remain so with the 2021 running of the Stampede. While most runners are from Muscatine, the race draws people from all over the area as well as the state of Iowa and also offers discounts for cross country runners on area prep teams.
"The numbers have stayed about the same," Wagner said. "Although, we do have quite a few more children registered for Friday night than we normally do at this point in time. We might have over 100 children at the high school.
"As far as Saturday, they've right at where we were last year. With the longer race (10K), I'm pleased to know that we have over 50 entries already."
If the race gets the amount of late registrants as year's past, Wagner expects somewhere in the 300 and 325 runners in total on Saturday.
Anyone interested can still register online at www.machlink.com/~muscatinerunningclub. Late registration is $12 for Friday's event and $25 to run on Saturday.