Muscatine's Watermelon Stampede endures, set for 44th annual running

In 2019, Muscatine prep runner Sam Gordon won the open men's division with a time of 17:32. Iowa City's Daniel Pape was the first to finish the 10K race that year, crossing the finish line at the 34:23 mark.

As junior at Benton High School in Benton, Wis. this past season, Martensen won three events — the 800, 1600 and 3200 — at the Division III Wisconsin state track and field meet. Her younger sister, Hanna, took third place in the female open 5K (21:06) and won the 14 and under age group, meaning both took melons home with them.

In the open 2020 10K race, Tristan Coughlin's 32:28 mark was the top time while on the women's side, the 39:38 time posted by Jessica Hruska in the Over 40 division beat open winner Morgan Meseke (41:01).

Brad Theyri (18:20) took home first place in the Over 40 5K. Carmen Peterson (23:33) did the same on the women's side.

Christian Haydel's 39:15 was tops in the Over 40 male 10K.

Even if not quite up to those standards, runners, however, can still win one of the eight classifications between the 5K and 10K.