Repeat winners headline 45th Watermelon Stampede

At least for one Saturday morning in Muscatine, victory tastes like watermelon.

For Dalton Rice of Davenport, it tastes a little sweeter the second time around.

Rice won the men's open division 10K race at the 45th annual Watermelon Stampede through the streets of downtown Muscatine on Saturday, one of four repeat winners.

The 45th Watermelon Stampede saw around 380 runners sign up for the road race. Another 110 participated in Friday night's kids' event at the Muscatine YMCA, according to race organizer Dell Wagner, who's been in charge of the race since 1988.

Over 100 watermelons were handed out to the eight winners. The top finishers of every subdivision were awarded melons as well. Those were broken down into every five-year age range, starting with 14 and under up to 75 and older.

With a scorching time of 33 minutes and 6 seconds, Rice put in an effort that produced one of the top times in Watermelon Stampede's history.

"It's beautiful," Rice said of the feeling of crossing the finish line first. "I'm not usually one to start in front, but I kind of looked around during the first half mile and thought, 'Well, this is going to have to be my race.'

"I'm really happy with my time. They do a great job here organizing this race. This is my fifth year doing it. I like the energy of the small town races and had to return."

Though nobody won for a third consecutive time, the 10K race had three repeat as victors in Rice, Taya Melendez and Cheryl Allen.

Melendez, a senior at Muscatine High School, successfully defended her 2021 win in the women's open division (age 39 and under) by running a time of 46:43. Likewise, Cheryl Allen followed up 2021's win by being the first to cross the finish line in the women's masters division (40 and over).

"I started off really strong and kept that up until about the third mile," Melendez said. "Then I started to pace myself a little more so I wouldn't wear myself out. I just tried to keep that pace until the last two miles. Then I tried to pick it up a little bit for a strong finish.

"I think this race really motivates the community and the high school cross country. Getting out here to run with my teammates and people from all around the area, it gets us ready to run every day."

Allen, who resides in Wellman, ran a time of 48:18 last year and won with a 46:15 in 2022.

The only non-consecutive 10K winner was Casey Mente of Tipton, who took the men's masters division by finishing at the 37:07 mark.

The field that challenged Mente included Christian Haydel, who took the men's masters division for the past two years. This time around, Haydel finished fourth overall in the grouping with a time of 37:20.

The 5K races ran counter to the 10K trend.

Muscatine's Nancy Foxen repeated as women's masters winner in the shorter race.

She ran a winning time of 19:25, which was faster than the top women's open time posted by Durant's Jeanine Link (22:06).

With the win, Nancy Foxen not only won for the second straight time after running 20 minutes flat in 2021 but finished three seconds better than her husband, Chris.

"My wife is the best runner in the household this summer, hands down," Chris Foxen said. "(The times) are there for everybody to see. I give her a lot of credit. She does a great job. The amount of miles she puts in is a great example for anybody. She puts in a lot of training that nobody sees.

"She was probably the 50th person to cross the start line at the beginning, but she didn't end in 50th."

Chris Foxen won the men's masters last year with a time of 19:53 but took second in that race in 2022. The Muscatine boys cross country head coach finished behind Iowa City's John Prineas, who ran a 19:03.

"The team ran really well today, too," said Chris Foxen. "It gets harder to run with them here because I keep getting older, and they stay the same age. It's a challenge for me."

Prineas' pace was only three seconds behind men's open winner, Josh Bolkema of Blue Grass.

Bolkema was late in taking the lead but was the first runner to cross the finish line, nonetheless, just as the clock reached the 19-minute mark.

"I didn't take the lead until maybe the second mile," he said. "I got passed about 100 yards from the finish line but was able to pick it up and get the win.

"I hit up all the local races leading up to this, Durant, Blue Grass, but this was my first time in this race. It was great. Nice course. Not too many turns, nice uphills. It's a really good operation."

The rain and stormy weather subsided just before the race creating relatively cool temperatures. The moisture in the air, however, made for humid running conditions.

"The lightning held off," said Bolkema. "No sun, but plenty of humidity. Overall, it was a beautiful day to run."

But as soon as the last watermelon was handed out, attention to next year.

"I plan on being back," said Rice about going for a three-peat in the 10K. "If I'm around, I'll be here."