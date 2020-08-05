Russell ready to helm Muskie volleyball program

Though Kara Russell will helm a varsity volleyball program for the first time, the new Muscatine head coach feels wise beyond her years around the game.
Russell, a native of Spring Grove, Ill., takes over for Tim Martin, who stepped down in April after occupying the position for six seasons. In addition to volleyball coaching duties, Russell will also be a guidance counselor at MHS.
“We are excited to welcome coach Russell to the Muskie family,” activities director Tom Ulses said. “With her background she will bring a variety of experiences to our players and program. … We are looking forward to supporting and helping her continue to grow and improve our volleyball program.”
Muscatine went 6-18 last season and finished ahead of only Davenport West in the MAC standings. But the team returns several key figures, and Russell is excited to get acclimated.
During the hiring process, Russell met a couple of Muskie players, but when varsity tryouts start on Monday, it will be the first time she’s gotten to be around the entire team.
The first-year coach knows well the highs that the game can bring.
“During my senior year of high school (at Richmond-Burton), we made it to state,” Russell said. “That was a huge win not only for us as a team, but for our school. We were one of the first from our school to make it to state. It was such an unforgettable moment for us, as well as the coaches and our friends.
“I never go a day without thinking about it. It was proof that all hard work does pay off.”
After accumulating three varsity letters in high school, Russell played at Iowa Central Community College and Clarke University. She has been coaching club volleyball for over six years.
It was during her college years that Russell discovered how valuable it can be to always have the game to lean on.
“(My) sophomore year of college was one of the toughest years for me as a player, mentally and physically, for many reasons,” said Russell. “But that season we made it to nationals, and that was another big moment for me as a volleyball player because it taught me how to overcome adversity and push myself regardless of what’s going on outside the game.”
During her two seasons at Clarke, Russell recorded more than 1,200 assists, nearly 600 digs and 65 aces.
For ICCC, she had 1,177 assists in a single season. That is good for ninth-place in the school's career rankings since 2003.
And as far as coaching the Muskies, Russell has a clear message.
“What I want to teach the girls of this program ... is to never quit,” she said. “Even when you want to so bad, and you feel like your mind's made up, I want to teach them to not want to quit. It’s my philosophy that quitting follows you, not only in the game of volleyball, but later in life as well.”
In taking over on the Muskies’ sideline, Russell hopes to teach her players more than just volleyball.
“Sports have a huge impact on people’s lives,” the first-year head coach said, “and I think that volleyball teaches you resiliency and strength, to keep pushing forward even when times get tough, because that’s something I’ve experienced as a player myself. And that is one of the big things I want to imprint on my players.”
