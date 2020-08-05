Russell ready to helm Muskie volleyball program

“I never go a day without thinking about it. It was proof that all hard work does pay off.”

After accumulating three varsity letters in high school, Russell played at Iowa Central Community College and Clarke University. She has been coaching club volleyball for over six years.

It was during her college years that Russell discovered how valuable it can be to always have the game to lean on.

“(My) sophomore year of college was one of the toughest years for me as a player, mentally and physically, for many reasons,” said Russell. “But that season we made it to nationals, and that was another big moment for me as a volleyball player because it taught me how to overcome adversity and push myself regardless of what’s going on outside the game.”

During her two seasons at Clarke, Russell recorded more than 1,200 assists, nearly 600 digs and 65 aces.

For ICCC, she had 1,177 assists in a single season. That is good for ninth-place in the school's career rankings since 2003.

And as far as coaching the Muskies, Russell has a clear message.