RVC South features teams with state aspirations

The Wilton Beavers and West Liberty Comets won't have to worry about running into each other in the postseason, but each side presents a big hurdle in the way of a River Valley Conference South Division championship.
Between the two area schools and Tipton, the RVC South produced three 30-win teams in 2019. While it remains to be seen if the teams will get enough games in to reproduce that mark, all three look to build on where last year ended.
Wilton (Class 2A) and West Liberty (3A) both made it to state last season. Both were only given a taste of the state tournament experience though, as each team lost in the quarterfinal.
And both boast teams this fall that should be the envy of area coaches.
The Beavers and Comets return most of their key players from their state squads, meaning both programs exhibit a relatively rare combination of youth, big-game experience and accomplishments.
Neither team shies away from scheduling bigger schools, either.
"We'll play a lot of 4A or 5A teams in weekend tournaments," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "Everything is to make us better.
"We've narrowed our focus to just getting better in the gym, be better in practice. If we can do that, everything else should take care of itself."
For Wilton, its success once again figures to revolve around their dynamic duo of juniors Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery.
"I want to set an example," Caffery said. "I've been waiting for this season since last November, because I knew we would come back stronger, so I'm very excited to see what this season can bring."
Drake and Caffery are capable of doing anything at any given time for Wilton, which surround the pair with plenty of athleticism in libero Mallory Lange and Peyton Souhrada, who are both juniors as well, among others.
"Big picture, we do want to make it back to state and make it past the first round," Drake said. "Small picture, we just want to take it one game at a time. We know we're coming in ranked fourth and we have to keep pushing to prove that we deserve that."
Drake and Caffery combined for 714 kills, 897 assists, 537 digs and 112 aces a season ago.
In West Liberty, junior Macy Daufeldt sets out to follow up her all-state sophomore campaign to lead the Comets along with senior hitters Martha Pace and Averi Goodale. That group is helped by returning libero Monica Morales and setter Brooklyn Buysse, both sophomores.
"We have some high expectations for this year," West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said. "I think Class 3A is pretty loaded and our conference is pretty strong this year ... Every night we step foot on the court, it's going to be a challenge.
"Our tournament schedule is also pretty tough. Our tournaments get us ready for our conference games and our conference games get us ready for our tournaments and postseason."
While the Comets are grateful of making it to state in 2019, their quarterfinal exit is still sitting with them, making the experience a little bittersweet, but a representation of where they want to get again.
"That experience of being in (the U.S. Cellular Center at state), with all the people there, it's definitely something I want to experience again," Pace said. "We play better when we're challenged."
Daufeldt and Pace, together, had 862 of West Liberty's near-1,200 kills last year.
"Tougher games are definitely our strong suit," said Buysee, who will be largely tasked with replacing the graduated Morgan Peterson, who finished 2019 with the fifth-most assists in Class 3A with 971.
Last season, Wilton beat West Liberty in five sets in the regular-season matchup, but the Comets won when they squared off for the championship at the conference tournament.
"We're excited to play and we're not afraid to go against anybody," Daufeldt said. "We look out for each other, if one of us is down, we help each other back up."
If Durant is to break into the conference's top three, the Wildcats will have to surprise. The Wildcats are trying to improve on last season's 10-22 mark, but will have to make up for the loss of Meg Koenig and Kira Schult, both of whom graduated.
Koenig had 442 of the Wildcats' 508 assists and Schult had a team-high 157 kills. Returning junior Ally Happ is the leading hitter for Durant. Happ had 121 kills in 2019.
SEISC North up for grabs
Last season, Mediapolis ran away with the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division crown. The Bulldogs went 41-2, losing only to Class 5A Iowa City Liberty and Hudson in the Class 2A regional championship.
Mediapolis had four players finish with triple-digit kills last year, but only one returns in senior Josie Wolter.
Meaning the conference could be open for a new team to emerge as champions.
Louisa-Muscatine finished second and brings back a lot, including senior middle hitter Kylee Sanders, who was first-team all district, and junior setter McKenna Hohenadel, who was selected to the all-SEISC North's first team.
Sanders had nearly half of L-M's 634 kills, and Hohenadel had all but 13 of the Falcons' 561 assists in 2019.
But there's a lot of ground to be made up. The Falcons finished with an overall record of 15-13. And for now, they're just focusing on consistent, small improvements.
"(We) look to improve every day and be competitive by the end of the year," head coach Ken Spielbauer said.
L-M finished with a better conference record than Wapello last season, but the Arrows were in the mix in the top half of the SEISC North. Wapello was 16-15, but its 5-3 mark in conference play moved them down to fourth.
First-year head coach Kenna Greiner looks to better that record this year with a returning group that includes juniors Lindsy Massner and Serah Shafer, as well as seniors Courtney Matthews and Gracie Gustison, all of whom had over 80 kills for the Arrows last season.
"Team has a good mix of quick passers and powerful hitters," Greiner said. "Our middle hitters are becoming stronger and confident in their game play. We have changed some players' positions to get a better feel of the floor, (and) we have a strong bench that will help motivate and are always ready to play."
In Columbus, the team will look to senior Olivia Carrier for offensive spark and senior libero Emma Milder to solidify the back line.
Carrier led the Wildcats last year in kills, with 105. Milder did the same in digs, accumulating 213.
