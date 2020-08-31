RVC South features teams with state aspirations

"Our tournament schedule is also pretty tough. Our tournaments get us ready for our conference games and our conference games get us ready for our tournaments and postseason."

While the Comets are grateful of making it to state in 2019, their quarterfinal exit is still sitting with them, making the experience a little bittersweet, but a representation of where they want to get again.

"That experience of being in (the U.S. Cellular Center at state), with all the people there, it's definitely something I want to experience again," Pace said. "We play better when we're challenged."

Daufeldt and Pace, together, had 862 of West Liberty's near-1,200 kills last year.

"Tougher games are definitely our strong suit," said Buysee, who will be largely tasked with replacing the graduated Morgan Peterson, who finished 2019 with the fifth-most assists in Class 3A with 971.

Last season, Wilton beat West Liberty in five sets in the regular-season matchup, but the Comets won when they squared off for the championship at the conference tournament.

"We're excited to play and we're not afraid to go against anybody," Daufeldt said. "We look out for each other, if one of us is down, we help each other back up."