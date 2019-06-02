The Muscatine softball team is finding its groove. After scoring one run in their first two games of the season -- both of them losses -- the Muskies have scored at least five runs in five straight games.
Three different players hit a home run Saturday as Muscatine cruised to a 7-0 win over Center Point-Urbana and an 11-1 win over Iowa City West in Iowa City. The Class 5A No. 15 Muskies (5-2) have now win five games in a row.
"It seems like every game we play we start to click a little bit more," coach Steve Hopkins said. "I also think with a new coach, the players are trying to feel me out and I'm still trying to get a feel for them.
"We're starting to build some momentum."
Sophomore Kaylynn Salyars hit two home runs in Muscatine's win over Center Point-Urbana and added four RBIs.
"I substituted her out or she possibly could have had three," Hopkins said. "She's a strong kid and has fast hands, probably the fastest hands of any kid I've ever coached."
After scoring two runs in the first inning of game one, Muscatine scored five to open game two against Iowa City West to impose its will early.
Senior Haley Jarrett had two hits -- one double and one triple -- and senior Kaylie Reynolds and junior Emily Nietzel each had one home run and three RBIs, respectively against Iowa City West.
The Muskies only needed four innings of work from Carrie Nelson in the circle, as Maura Chalupa, Brianna Staley and Bree Seaman all contributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.