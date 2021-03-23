Sanders' growth not limited to court

The senior has a track season ahead of her before she seeks to get L-M softball back to state one last time, but regardless of how the summer pans out, the Falcon senior arrived on the map of athletes to watch across the state essentially as soon as she started playing varsity sports and never stopped improving.

That competitive drive will indeed suit her well when she moves from the school surrounded by corn fields in Letts to the D-I lights in Cedar Falls.

But her work as a prep — and her sibling already playing there — have set a pretty high bar.

“I have asked Hailey and Kylee both on separate occasions who is more competitive,” Jacobs said. “They both say they are the more competitive one.

“I am excited to get them together in our program to make my own opinion on the matter.”

The sisters have definitely pushed each other along the way.

"There's a lot of good athletes around here," Sanders said. "But I've always been competitive, grew up super competitive, so as much as I respect other athletes, when it comes to the game, I have no mercy.