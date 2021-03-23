Sanders' growth not limited to court

Her athletic ability and competitive drive are easy to see. Hard to miss, in fact.
This season, however, Kylee Sanders found the roar of a leader to match her on-court capabilities and put a voice to her visible talents.
The Louisa-Muscatine senior capped off her Falcon basketball career by leaving her name littered throughout the school’s record book, and used the season to challenge herself on and off the court.
This season’s Muscatine Journal Player of the Year, Sanders thrived as undisputed team captain.
"I was very shy my freshman year," Sanders said, "but I've definitely came out of my shell these past few years and tried to be a leader at L-M not just in sports, but also in school, academically.
"I needed to be a role model."
As far as girls records at L-M, there's a good chance a Sanders name is attached. Kylee and older sister, Hailey, are among the most accomplished the school has seen.
Though without Hailey, who is now at Northern Iowa playing softball, Kylee found some independence this season.
The sisters will be reunited in short order, however, as Kylee has followed suit with a commitment to the Panther softball program.
Kylee’s future coach at UNI recognized the unique situation for the Falcon senior, and has been delighted by the returns thus far.
“I think playing without her sister this year (is) a great thing for Kylee,” UNI softball coach Ryan Jacobs said. “We always need to be challenged, our roles need to be extended (with) more responsibilities in order for us to grow. This ... is a great opportunity for Kylee to grow and prepare for D-I athletics.”
Jacobs also likes seeing his recruits succeed in other sports to the extent that Sanders has with basketball, volleyball and track.
“We are always looking for well-rounded athletes and Kylee fits that description to a T,” Jacobs said. “Her versatility and athletic ability are the perfect fit for UNI softball.”
At 23.3 points per game this season, Sanders finished with the seventh-best mark in the state in that category (all classes).
But her contributions were far from limited to scoring.
Sanders averaged a double-double, grabbing 11.6 rebounds per contest to go with 5.4 steals, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks.
She had a direct hand in over half of the Falcons’ points scored. The team put up 836 total points across 16 games this season. Sanders scored 373 and assisted on at least 100 more, as she recorded 52 in 2020-21.
Her efforts were awarded in the form of being named the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Player of the Year in the North Division.
Sanders also garnered all-state honors by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, being named to the Class 2A second team.
Van Buren County's Isabel Manning (at 30.2 points per game) and Central Lee's Mya Merschman (27.6) were first and second in the state in points per game (all classes).
Manning's Warriors and Sanders' Falcons were matched up against one another in the second round of the Class 2A postseason after L-M opened up the tournament by trouncing Cardinal 55-25.
Unfortunately for Sanders and Louisa-Muscatine, the Warriors out-dueled the Falcons and came out a one-point winner, 46-45.
But Sanders' biggest area of improvement this season may have been more about being heard rather than seen.
"It was a challenge to step up and be a leader," she said. "This was my year to prove to myself I could do it."
And the senior became an even more confident athlete in the process.
"For sure, I've learned a lot," Sanders said. "Just by talking and asking questions have brought me a long way. Asking questions was one of the main things I've learned."
The Falcons' coach certainty noticed.
"I think her growth as a person this year is something that not everyone sees," L-M head girls basketball coach Mike Milder said. "She played the first three years of her high school career with Hailey. It can't be undervalued how important that was, they are each others' biggest fans but also toughest critics.
"Then to not have that this year but still perform and lead the way she did is something that gets overlooked."
Whether its game, season or career marks in points or steals, Sanders has it at L-M.
She also owns a few others, just for good measure.
After Louisa-Muscatine’s 9-7 season, Sanders leaves the basketball program with career records in points (1,365), steals (363) and 3-pointers (85); season records in points (388) and steals (107); and game records in points (34) and steals (13).
Milder also witnessed Sanders' understanding of the game grow as defenses keyed more on her.
"As the year went on, I think her decision-making grew the most," the Louisa-Muscatine coach said. "Teams knew that she wanted to attack the lane and find gaps to make lay-ups. So, many teams cheated inside more and tried to take charges. Kylee adapted by using her Euro-step, pulling up early or kicking the ball to her teammates."
The senior has a track season ahead of her before she seeks to get L-M softball back to state one last time, but regardless of how the summer pans out, the Falcon senior arrived on the map of athletes to watch across the state essentially as soon as she started playing varsity sports and never stopped improving.
That competitive drive will indeed suit her well when she moves from the school surrounded by corn fields in Letts to the D-I lights in Cedar Falls.
But her work as a prep — and her sibling already playing there — have set a pretty high bar.
“I have asked Hailey and Kylee both on separate occasions who is more competitive,” Jacobs said. “They both say they are the more competitive one.
“I am excited to get them together in our program to make my own opinion on the matter.”
The sisters have definitely pushed each other along the way.
"There's a lot of good athletes around here," Sanders said. "But I've always been competitive, grew up super competitive, so as much as I respect other athletes, when it comes to the game, I have no mercy.
"I'll hold grudges a lot in sports, but ... I've gotten to know a lot of the girls I've played against and they're amazing people. It's cool to get that opportunity to get to know the people you've competed against."
Regardless of where it ends up, Sanders won't forget where it started.
"The community here around L-M, the support that we have, the teammates I've had, it's great," Sanders said. "It means a lot to me to have gotten this far and had the coaches I've had. I do it for the community, my team and my family. I just hope to make them proud."