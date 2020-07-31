Sanders pitches Falcons to third straight top-three finish at state

“My motto the whole tournament was to leave it all on the field for myself and teammates,” Sanders said. “My screwball, especially, was working very well. That has been an on-and-off pitch throughout the season, but it was spot-on this week.”

One bad inning cost L-M (20-6) an opportunity at playing for a third straight title Friday. Ogden used a four-run sixth inning to upend the Falcons in the semifinals.

“I challenged the girls to dig deep and finish strong,” L-M coach Bryan Butler said. “Third place is outstanding. The girls played a lot looser this game, put runs on the board and Hailey was dominant in the circle.”

The Falcons scored in each of the first four innings. Brynn Jeambey and Beth Butler each drove in two runs while seven different players in L-M’s lineup had one hit.

“For us and our two seniors, Hailey and Beth, it means the world to finish off with a win,” Kylee Sanders said. “It might not have ended like we wanted to, but I’m so proud of each and every one of them.”

While Hailey Sanders prepares for the next chapter of her softball career at Northern Iowa next season, she also plans to serve as her sister’s pitching coach.

Kylee will be the Falcons’ top pitcher next summer.