Sanders signs off on prep career with best all-around season

Sanders will go down as one of the most decorated Falcons in school history, but despite what she’s accomplished, she’s had to prove something to somebody at just about every point along the way.

Perhaps it was growing up with a sister that’s an all-state athlete in her own right. Like Hailey, Kylee will head to Northern Iowa to play softball when the younger Sanders is done with prep ball after next season.

Or having to split time and be the team’s “co-ace” for three seasons before taking over lead pitching duties.

Or being voted to the SEISC all-conference first team as an infielder last season instead of a pitcher.

Now that her career is over, the polished Sanders speaks a little more candidly about being irked about how that all worked out a year ago.

“When you’re a good player, you’re always going to have people to compete with or have to prove yourself over and over again,” Sanders said. “Last year, with the all-conference thing, I was upset that I wasn’t selected as a pitcher, but that just motivated me to do better at the state tournament (last season) and do better this year.

“I definitely felt like I had to prove myself every game, and that’s what I tried to do.”