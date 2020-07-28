Sanders strikes out 12 to guide L-M to Class 2A semifinals

The Eagle junior starting pitcher would take another shot off the the other leg when junior Kylee Sanders replicated Jeamby's hit. The Underwood pitcher stayed down after both but remained in the game and pitched all six innings for the Eagles.

“I felt really bad for her,” Kylee Sanders said. “But we make really good contact and there’s nothing you can really do about it.”

Freshman McKenzie Kissel, hitting in the number nine spot in head coach Bryan Butler’s lineup, got the Falcons (19-5) started in the bottom of the second with an RBI base knock down the third base line that scored Mae Cox.

“(McKenzie) has been doing an outstanding job at the plate,” Butler said. “Having her the (designated player hitting ninth), it’s just like having a second leadoff hitter. If she gets on and Kylee comes up, it’s the perfect setup for us.”

Cox reached on an error a few batters prior. A bad Underwood (14-5) throw allowed Cox to advance to second and she made her way to third on a passed ball before Kissel allowed her to touch home for the first L-M run.

Though the Falcons got two hits in their half of the first, they were unable to put a run across. Falcon hitters seemingly intensified the pressure on Ella Pierce with each plate appearance.