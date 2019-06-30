Softball
L-M pulls away from Fort Dodge: Through the first four and a half innings of play, things were all square at one run apiece between Louisa-Muscatine and Fort Dodge. But then the Falcons put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away on their way to a 5-3 win.
Kylee Sanders pitched all seven innings for L-M, throwing an even 100 pitches while striking out three against three earned runs and nine hits allowed.
Offensively, it was senior Maddie Mashek who did a bulk of the damange. Mashek ended up with doing 3-for-3 at the plate with a two doubles and two runs batted in. Katie Koppe and Mallory Mahek also added extra-base hits for L-M during the contest.
The Falcons were supposed to play a second game against host PV, but that game was called off due to weather.
Durant wins two on Saturday: The Wildcats outscored their two opponents (West Burlington and Dubuque Hempstead) by a combined 14-1 during their stint at the Mid-Prairie softball tournament.
The Wildcats started off relatively slow as they held a 2-0 lead after four innings of play against West Burlington. But in the fifth they exploded for eight runs and eventually ended it with a 10-0 shutout victory.
Against Dubuque Hempstead, things were much closer. Durant scored first, getting a run in the third, before watching Hempstead tie it up in the top of the fifth. The Wildcats answered with three in the bottom to take a 4-1 lead, a score that eventually became the final.
Baseball
Muskies drop two over the weekend: Muscatine narrowly lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy by a final score of 4-3. The Muskies gave up four in the first but allowed nothing more. However, they could only manage three runs of their own. Sophomore Josh Dieckman threw six innings for the Muskies, striking out three. Despite a strong performance, Dieckman was given the loss.
The second game saw the Muskies suffer a 13-6 loss to Iowa City Liberty. Through two and a half innings of play, the Muskies held a 2-0 lead. Liberty only scored in three different innings - and went scoreless in four - but put up five, two and six in those scoring innings.
Burlington Notre Dame score early, puts away L-M: The Falcons gave up eight runs in the first in what eventually ended up a 14-5 loss on Saturday. L-M made a valiant comeback effort in the early goings on the road, scoring five through three innings while only surrendering one more run.
But after a scoreless fourth, Burlington Notre Dame put up two in the fifth and three in the seventh while blanking L-M the rest of the way.
